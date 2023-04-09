phillies receive their National League championship rings

Philadelphia: it is always a special time when you honor one of your championship teams and that’s what we had on Sunday as the Philadelphia Phillies celebrated their 2022 National League Championship before they took on the Cincinnati Reds.
Here is what the championship rings looked like
The Phillies put the National League Championship logo in center field for the ceremony
The two players who got the loudest ovation was Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper & Rhys Hoskins receive loud ovation as they received their National League Championship rings#Phillies #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/DfdxczaPod— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) April 9, 2023
Following the ceremony they played the victory song during the run to the World Series last year which was Calum Scott’s “Dancing On My Own”
The Phillies magical playoff run that they went through in the 2022 season was something that we will always remember.