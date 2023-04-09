Writer: David Malandra Jr

phillies receive their National League championship rings

David Malandra Jr

Philadelphia: it is always a special time when you honor one of your championship teams and that’s what we had on Sunday as the Philadelphia Phillies celebrated their 2022 National League Championship before they took on the Cincinnati Reds.

Here is what the championship rings looked like

The Phillies put the National League Championship logo in center field for the ceremony

The two players who got the loudest ovation was Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper

Following the ceremony they played the victory song during the run to the World Series last year which was Calum Scott’s “Dancing On My Own” 

 

The Phillies magical playoff run that they went through in the 2022 season was something that we will always remember.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To Phillies

Writer: David Malandra Jr

phillies receive their National League championship rings

David Malandra Jr  •  12min
Phillies
Darick Hall to IR, Phillies Recall Kody Clemens
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 7 2023
Phillies
Series Preview: Cincinatti Reds (3-2) at Philadelphia Phillies (1-5)
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 7 2023
Phillies
Bryce Harper Injury Update: Harper Took Live BP on Tuesday in the Bronx
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 5 2023
Phillies
Phillies Roster Move: Yunior Marte Optioned, Moore Elevated, and Ortiz Designated.
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 4 2023
Phillies
Series Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 30 2023
Phillies
Phillies Trade for Oakland Athletics Outfielder on Eve of 2023 Opening Day
Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 29 2023
More Phillies News