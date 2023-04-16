Reds Shutout Phillies, 13-0

Well, at least that’s over.
Cincinnati exploded for 13-runs on Saturday afternoon defeating the Philadelphia Phillies, 13-0.
Cincinnati Reds OF Wil Myers homered twice, scored four runs, and drove in five during the Reds’ offensive onslaught. In all, the Reds unloaded for 14-hits and 13-runs against Matt Straham and the Phils’ bullpen. It was so bad that INF Josh Harrison was summoned to pitch again for the Phillies. Harrison was tagged for six hits and five earned runs in the garbage time appearance.
On the other side, the Phillies mustered a mere five hits off of Reds pitching. Graham Ashcroft was serviceable for the Redlegs allowing four hits and no runs over six innings. On a bright note, Phils’ 2B Alec Bohm registered a hit to extend his hitting streak to 14-games.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
CIN B1: Wil Myers homers (1) to LF (PHI-0, CIN-1)
CIN B3: Myers homers (2) to LF, Jonathan India & Spencer Steer score (PHI-0, CIN-4)
CIN B4: India doubles (5) to LF, Jose Barrero scores (PHI-0, CIN-5)
CIN B5: Myers doubles (2) to LF, Stuart Fairchild scores (PHI-0, CIN-6)
CIN B5: TJ Friedl singles to CF, Tyler Stpehenson & Myers score (PHI-0, CIN-8)
CIN B8: Fairchild sacrifice fly to RF, Curt Casali scores (PHI-0, CIN-9)
CIN B8: Stephenson singles to CF, Jason Vosler scores (PHI-0, CIN-10)
CIN B8: Nick Senzel singles to CF, Stephenson scores (PHI-0, CIN-11)
CIN B8: Barrero singles to CF, Myers & Senzel score (PHI-0, CIN-13)
WP: Graham Ashcroft (2-0, 1.42 ERA) | LP: Matt Strahm (1-1, 2.13 ERA)
TOG: 2:39 | Attendance: 25,860
Reds OF Wil Myers: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 4 R
What’s on Deck…
The Phillies and Reds will close out their four-game set on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. The Phils’ Aaron Nola will face Cincinnati’s Luis Cessa. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM/Eastern.