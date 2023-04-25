Seattle Mariners (10-12) at Philadelphia Phillies (11-12): Game 24 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies will ride a three-game win streak into Tuesday’s matchup against the Seattle Mariners in South Philadelphia. With a win, the Phillies will reach the .500 mark on the 2023 season.
The Phillies will send Bailey Falter to the mound in the hunt for the .500 mark. Falter was superb in his last outing against the Chicago White Sox –7 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, and 3 K– despite taking the loss.
The Mariners will start 31-year-old left-hander Marco Gonzalez in the series opener. He is 1-0 in three-starts with a 3.78 ERA this season for the M’s.
First pitch is set for 6:40 PM/EDT from Citizens Bank Park.
When: Tuesday, April 25
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA
First Pitch: 6:40 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen
Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
PHI– Bailey Falter (0-3, 4.50 | Last Outing: Loss, 4/18 at CWS, 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
SEA– Marco Gonzalez (1-0, 3.78 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 4/19 vs MIL, 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K
Now Batting….
Here’s how we will line up in a rare visit to Philly. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/PK0UxGWEoc— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 25, 2023
Back at it. #RingTheBell📺: @NBCSPhilly📻: @SportsRadioWIP📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/6u2GAKffuB— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 25, 2023
