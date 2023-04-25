Phillies

Seattle Mariners (10-12) at Philadelphia Phillies (11-12): Game 24 Preview

Michael Lipinski
Apr 18, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter (70) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of game two of the doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies will ride a three-game win streak into Tuesday’s matchup against the Seattle Mariners in South Philadelphia.  With a win, the Phillies will reach the .500 mark on the 2023 season.  

The Phillies will send Bailey Falter to the mound in the hunt for the .500 mark.  Falter was superb in his last outing against the Chicago White Sox –7 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, and 3 K– despite taking the loss.  

The Mariners will start 31-year-old left-hander Marco Gonzalez in the series opener.  He is 1-0 in three-starts with a 3.78 ERA this season for the M’s. 

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM/EDT from Citizens Bank Park. 

When: Tuesday, April 25

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA 

First Pitch: 6:40 PM/EDT

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen

Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

PHI– Bailey Falter (0-3, 4.50 | Last Outing: Loss, 4/18 at CWS, 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K


SEA– Marco Gonzalez (1-0, 3.78 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 4/19 vs MIL, 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

Now Batting….

Where They Stand…

SEA: 10-12, 4.0 GB in the AL West (TEX)

PHI: 11-12, 4.0 GB in the NL East (ATL)

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

