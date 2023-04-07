Series Preview: Cincinatti Reds (3-2) at Philadelphia Phillies (1-5)

The Philadelphia Phillies open the home portion of the 2023 MLB regular season on Friday afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds are in Philadelphia over Easter weekend for a crucial (yes, crucial this early!) three-game set.
The Phillies limp into the home opener with a 1-5 record after being swept by Texas and losing two-of-three to the Yankees. The Reds travel to Philadelphia with a 3-2 record. Cincinnati took two-of-three from Pittsburgh to open the season and split a rain shortened two-game set against the Cubs.
Here’s how it breaks down:
When: Friday, April 7 – Sunday, April 9
Where: Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, PA
First Pitch: Friday- 3:05 PM/E | Saturday- 4:05 PM/E | Sunday- 1:05 PM/E
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen
Telecast: Friday- NBC 10 | Saturday & Sunday- NBCSP+ with Tom McCarthy and others
Friday: Hunter Greene (0-0, 8.10 ERA) vs. Zack Wheeler (0-1, 8.31 ERA)
Saturday: Nick Lodolo (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Bailey Falter (0-1, 3.38 ERA)
Sunday: Graham Ashcroft (1-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. Taijuan Walker (0-1, 8.31 ERA)