Series Preview: Cincinatti Reds (3-2) at Philadelphia Phillies (1-5)

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies open the home portion of the 2023 MLB regular season on Friday afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds.  The Reds are in Philadelphia over Easter weekend for a crucial (yes, crucial this early!) three-game set.  

The Phillies limp into the home opener with a 1-5 record after being swept by Texas and losing two-of-three to the Yankees.  The Reds travel to Philadelphia with a 3-2 record.  Cincinnati took two-of-three from Pittsburgh to open the season and split a rain shortened two-game set against the Cubs. 

Here’s how it breaks down:

When: Friday, April 7 – Sunday, April 9

Where: Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, PA 

First Pitch: Friday- 3:05 PM/E | Saturday- 4:05 PM/E | Sunday- 1:05 PM/E

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen

Telecast: Friday- NBC 10 | Saturday & Sunday- NBCSP+ with Tom McCarthy and others

Probable Pitching Matchups 

Friday: Hunter Greene (0-0, 8.10 ERA) vs. Zack Wheeler (0-1, 8.31 ERA)

Saturday: Nick Lodolo (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Bailey Falter (0-1, 3.38 ERA)

Sunday: Graham Ashcroft (1-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. Taijuan Walker (0-1, 8.31 ERA)

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

