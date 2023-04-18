Writer: David Malandra Jr

Sixers Tyrese Maxey Looking for Max Contract?

David Malandra Jr

Philadelphia: We are in full playoff mode in the City of Philadelphia with the Sixers leading the Nets 2-0 in the first-round playoff series and some are already speculating about the offseason, in particular with Tyrese Maxey.

On Tuesday morning, NBA insider Shams Charania would drop some news that Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey could be looking for a max contract this summer.

This season, Tyrese Maxey has one more year left on his current rookie deal, which was a 4-year, $12.15 million deal in December 2020.

It showed last night in Game 2 that Tyrese Maxey is a game-changer in how he has taken over games when Doc Rivers needs him to.

This is something that we are going to keep an eye on as the Sixers continue their push in the NBA Playoffs.

