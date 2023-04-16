Writer: Michael Lipinski

Turnabout is Fair Play. Phillies Crush Reds in Series Finale!

Apr 16, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Jake Cave watches hitting a three-run double against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Turnabout is fair play.  Or something like that!

It took the Philadelphia Phillies all of two pitches on Sunday afternoon to take the lead and never look back.  Phillies 2B Bryson Stott put Luis Cessa’s pitch into the second row of the right center field bleachers.  With the leadoff homer, Stott extended his season starting hit streak to 16-games.  It also set the table for a 9-run first inning by the Fightins. 

The 9-run lead gave Phils’ starter Aaron Nola more than enough wiggle room heading into his start.  Nola went six innings allowing three runs, two earned, while striking out four Reds.  While he was more consistent than he has been, Nola still struggled at times.  But, when your offense comes out on fire, you have room to make some mistakes. 

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI T1: Bryson Stott homers (1) to right center field (PHI-1, CIN-0)

PHI T1: Brandon Marsh single to RF, Trea Turner scores (PHI-2, CIN-0)

PHI T1: Alec Bohm infield single to 3B, Schwarber scores (PHI-3, CIN-0)

PHI T1: Jake Cave doubles to CF, Bohm, Castellanos, & Marsh score (PHI-6, CIN-0)

PHI T1: Josh Harrison single to RF, Cave scores (PHI-7, CIN-0)

PHI T1: Turner infield single to SS, Harrison scores (PHI-8, CIN-0)

PHI T1: Schwarber doubles to RF, Turner scores (PHI-9, CIN-0)

PHI T3: Nick Castellanos infield single to SS, Turner scores (PHI-10, CIN-0)

CIN B3: Jonathan India scores on a fielding error by 1B Alec Bohm (PHI-10, CIN-1)

PHI T4: Cave singles to RF, Bohm scores (PHI-11, CIN-1)

CIN B4: India sacrifice fly to CF, Nick Senzel scores (PHI-11, CIN-2)

CIN B4: Newman sacrifice fly to CF, Steer scores (PHI-11, CIN-3)

PHI T5: Bohm singles to RF, Marsh scores on a fielding error (PHI-12, CIN-3)

PHI T7: JT Realmuto homes (1) to left center field (PHI-13, CIN-3)

PHI T9: Stott singles to LF, Realmuto scores (PHI-14, CIN-3)

TeamRHE
Philadelphia Phillies14231
Cincinnati Reds381

WP: Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.91 ERA) | LP: Luis Cessa (0-2,13.50 ERA)

TOG: 3:02 | Attendance: 13,115

Broad Street Baseball “Player of the Game” 

PHI OF Jake Cave: 2-for-5, 2B, 4 RBI, R

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies continue their 7-game Midwest road trip on Monday in Chicago. The Phils head to the Southside to take on the AL Central’s Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM/EDT from Guaranteed Rate Field in the Windy City. The Phils’ Zack Wheeler is set to take on the Pale Hose’ Lance Lynn.

