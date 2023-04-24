Tyree Jackson Signs Tender, Marquise Blair Released

Leading up to the draft on Thursday, the Eagles announced some housekeeping news.
The first move was Tyree Jackson signing his exclusive-rights tender.
The second was the release of Marquise Blair.
TE Tyree Jackson has signed his exclusive-rights tender and S Marquise Blair has been released. pic.twitter.com/gPROtM194e— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 24, 2023
Jackson has been with the Eagles since the 2021 season.
A college quarterback, he spent the 2019 preseason with the Bills and then the 2020 season with the ill-fated XFL that didn’t even last a full season prior to suspending operations.
When signing with the Eagles, he converted to tight end and has shown some great promise ever since. Unfortunately, his health has become an issue.
When he looked likely to secure a roster spot in 2021, he suffered a broken bone in his back and was placed on IR. Returning several months later, he made his debut and was working his way into the offense. By the final game of the regular season, he had caught his first touchdown pass and opened some eyes. A few plays later, however, he tore his ACL.
The torn ACL left Jackson without participation in training camp as he recovered and he began the season on the PUP list. He was activated in November and appeared in some games for the Eagles but was placed back on IR in late December.
The Eagles are hoping Jackson might be healthy for camp this year and the start of the season – a chance where he could actually start a season in the offense’s plans.
Marquise Blair, a safety, was on the Eagles practice squad for a little less than a month from November to December this last season. He was signed to a futures contract by the team in February, but the team opted to release him, perhaps following the addition of a few safeties in free agency.