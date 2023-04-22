Villanova lands Maryland Transfer Hakim Hart

Radnor PA: There is a saying that you can always come home & that is what is going on the main line with Villanova as they have been making noise in the Transfer portal & it just got a little louder
On Friday, Maryland transfer Hakim Hart would announce that he will be using his final year with the Villanova Wildcats
Wassgood Nova Nation! 😼 pic.twitter.com/gOhD4QCbNn
— Hakim Hart (@keem___3) April 22, 2023
Hakim Hart is from the Philadelphia area as he played at Roman Catholic. During the 2022-23 season with Maryland, Hart averaged 1.4 points, 4.1 boards, and 2.6 assists.
Best reactions to Villanova landing Hart
Head Coach Kyle Neptune
It’s Another Great Day to be a Wildcat! pic.twitter.com/hwcFpcXhP7
— Kyle Neptune (@kyleneptune) April 22, 2023
Villanova Great Allan Ray
Hakim Hart Welcome to the Squad
— 🅰️RAY (@ARayfor3) April 22, 2023
Villanova TJ Bamba who came from the Portal
Lets get to it my boy 🤝🏾 @keem___3 https://t.co/KtWocDNRI6
— Tj (@TjBamba_) April 22, 2023
This offseason, the Villanova Wildcats have been making a lot of noise in the transfer portal, landing TJ Bamba & now getting homegrown talent in Hakim Hart, Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune has done a very good job & on top of that they get Justin Moore & Eric Dixon back & the Wildcats are in the mix for Michigan Transfer Hunter Dickinson.