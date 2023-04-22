Writer: David Malandra Jr

Villanova lands Maryland Transfer Hakim Hart

David Malandra Jr

Radnor PA: There is a saying that you can always come home & that is what is going on the main line with Villanova as they have been making noise in the Transfer portal & it just got a little louder

On Friday, Maryland transfer Hakim Hart would announce that he will be using his final year with the Villanova Wildcats

Hakim Hart is from the Philadelphia area as he played at Roman Catholic. During the 2022-23 season with Maryland, Hart averaged 1.4 points, 4.1 boards, and 2.6 assists.

Best reactions to Villanova landing Hart

Head Coach Kyle Neptune

Villanova Great Allan Ray

Villanova TJ Bamba who came from the Portal

This offseason, the Villanova Wildcats have been making a lot of noise in the transfer portal, landing TJ Bamba & now getting homegrown talent in Hakim Hart, Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune has done a very good job & on top of that they get Justin Moore & Eric Dixon back & the Wildcats are in the mix for Michigan Transfer Hunter Dickinson.

Topics  
College Basketball Writer: David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To College Basketball

Writer: David Malandra Jr

Villanova lands Maryland Transfer Hakim Hart

David Malandra Jr  •  4h
College Basketball
Zach Hicks Transferring To Penn State From Temple
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 20 2023
College Basketball
Penn State Basketball Roster Coming Together With Jameel Brown Withdrawing From Portal
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 17 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Villanova lands Washington State Transfer TJ Bamba
David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 14 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist gets drafted 3rd in WNBA Draft
David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 10 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Iowa’s Catlin Clark takes down Undefeated South Carolina in the Final Four
David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 1 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Justin Moore returns to Villanova for the 2023-24 season
David Malandra Jr  •  Mar 31 2023
More College Basketball News