Villanova lands Washington State Transfer TJ Bamba

Radnor PA: As we enter the offseason for college basketball, this is the time to see what players will enter the NBA Draft or the Transfer Portal. 

On Friday, Villanova would get some big news as they landed transfer TJ Bamba

Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune’s Reaction to Landing TJ Bamba

 

TJ Bamba’s message to Villanova fans after announcing he is coming to the Main Line

Some of the best reactions to Villanova landing TJ Bamba 

Jay Wright

 

Villanova Great Allan Ray 

 

Collin Gillespie

Reaction from Current Teammates

Justin Moore

Caleb Daniels

This is a big win for the Wildcats landing TJ Bamba especially for coach Kyle Neptune after they lost Cam Whitmore to the NBA Draft but they got good news about Justin Moore coming back.

Topics  
