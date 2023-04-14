Villanova lands Washington State Transfer TJ Bamba

Radnor PA: As we enter the offseason for college basketball, this is the time to see what players will enter the NBA Draft or the Transfer Portal.
On Friday, Villanova would get some big news as they landed transfer TJ Bamba
NEWS: Washington State transfer TJ Bamba has committed to Villanova, he tells @On3sports. Averaged 15.7 PPG this season. Story w/ quotes: https://t.co/TrDF3CR7fU pic.twitter.com/czYDxXqyoR— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 14, 2023
NEWS: Washington State transfer TJ Bamba has committed to Villanova, he tells @On3sports. Averaged 15.7 PPG this season. Story w/ quotes: https://t.co/TrDF3CR7fU pic.twitter.com/czYDxXqyoR
Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune’s Reaction to Landing TJ Bamba
It’s a GREAT Day to be a WILDCAT! pic.twitter.com/BQ44o5DksE— Kyle Neptune (@kyleneptune) April 14, 2023
It’s a GREAT Day to be a WILDCAT! pic.twitter.com/BQ44o5DksE
TJ Bamba’s message to Villanova fans after announcing he is coming to the Main Line
NOVA NATION WADDUP 😼 pic.twitter.com/MaVUnbj2sT— Tj (@TjBamba_) April 14, 2023
NOVA NATION WADDUP 😼 pic.twitter.com/MaVUnbj2sT
Some of the best reactions to Villanova landing TJ Bamba
Jay Wright
Welcome to the Fam @TjBamba_ ! https://t.co/p39kFfqLiJ— Jay Wright (@CoachJayWright) April 14, 2023
Welcome to the Fam @TjBamba_ ! https://t.co/p39kFfqLiJ
Villanova Great Allan Ray
V/‘s up TJ Bamba Ladies and Gentlemen pic.twitter.com/INwMurSlZq— 🅰️RAY (@ARayfor3) April 14, 2023
V/‘s up TJ Bamba Ladies and Gentlemen pic.twitter.com/INwMurSlZq
Yesssirskiii my boy ! Welcome @TjBamba_ https://t.co/aGGAn7xiXc— Collin Gillespie (@Colling1021) April 14, 2023
Yesssirskiii my boy ! Welcome @TjBamba_ https://t.co/aGGAn7xiXc
Reaction from Current Teammates
Justin Moore
👀— justin moore (@YooJustoo) April 14, 2023
👀
Caleb Daniels
Love it😏 welcome my brotha🤝🏽 @TjBamba_ https://t.co/9UQUusFYEk— Caleb Daniels (@c_cd21) April 14, 2023
Love it😏 welcome my brotha🤝🏽 @TjBamba_ https://t.co/9UQUusFYEk
This is a big win for the Wildcats landing TJ Bamba especially for coach Kyle Neptune after they lost Cam Whitmore to the NBA Draft but they got good news about Justin Moore coming back.