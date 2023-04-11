Writer: David Malandra Jr

Villanova Maddy Siegrist gets drafted 3rd in WNBA Draft

New York: The future stars of the WNBA would find out where their playing career would continue and that was the case for Villanova star Maddy Siegrist who led the NCAA in scoring and broke all of the scoring records on the Main Line.

Back on March 27, Maddy declared for the draft

It would not take long before we heard Maddy’s name called by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert & it would be the 3rd overall pick to the Dallas Wings

Villanova Reaction

Dallas Reaction

Following the draft, Maddy Siegrist would open up about being drafted

Siegrist said “It’s a dream come true. I can’t even put into words right now. You’ve got a million things going through your mind. But I’ve been surrounded by good people, good teammates, and I wouldn’t be here without any of them”

Later on, in the postdraft press conference, Maddy was asked did she consider going back to Villanova for an extra year.

Maddy said “I love Villanova. That’ll be home forever. But unfortunately nothing lasts forever, and I feel like God had opened a door, and it was time for me to walk through”

Dallas Wings President Greg Bibb GM about Drafting Maddy Siegrist

During the Philadelphia College basketball awards & Hall of Fame at the Palestra on Monday Night, they would make the announcement about Maddy Siegrist being drafted and got a very loud ovation.

Villanova Coach Denise Dillion’s reaction to Maddy Siegrist being drafted

