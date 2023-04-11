Villanova Maddy Siegrist gets drafted 3rd in WNBA Draft

New York: The future stars of the WNBA would find out where their playing career would continue and that was the case for Villanova star Maddy Siegrist who led the NCAA in scoring and broke all of the scoring records on the Main Line.
Back on March 27, Maddy declared for the draft
pic.twitter.com/AW30h1xMrC
— Maddy Siegrist (@20sMaddy) March 27, 2023
pic.twitter.com/AW30h1xMrC
— Maddy Siegrist (@20sMaddy) March 27, 2023
It would not take long before we heard Maddy’s name called by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert & it would be the 3rd overall pick to the Dallas Wings
The moment @20sMaddy heard her named called with the 3rd overall pick in the 2023 #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/uDYBlZpIuD
— WNBA (@WNBA) April 10, 2023
The moment @20sMaddy heard her named called with the 3rd overall pick in the 2023 #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/uDYBlZpIuD
— WNBA (@WNBA) April 10, 2023
Villanova Reaction
𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐬𝐭 member of the @DallasWings 🚨@20sMaddy pic.twitter.com/FdhXTFgIFk
— Villanova WBB (@novawbb) April 11, 2023
𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐬𝐭 member of the @DallasWings 🚨@20sMaddy pic.twitter.com/FdhXTFgIFk
— Villanova WBB (@novawbb) April 11, 2023
Dallas Reaction
Welcome to Dallas, Maddy! #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/2OG37txGZt
— Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) April 10, 2023
Welcome to Dallas, Maddy! #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/2OG37txGZt
— Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) April 10, 2023
Following the draft, Maddy Siegrist would open up about being drafted
Siegrist said “It’s a dream come true. I can’t even put into words right now. You’ve got a million things going through your mind. But I’ve been surrounded by good people, good teammates, and I wouldn’t be here without any of them”
Later on, in the postdraft press conference, Maddy was asked did she consider going back to Villanova for an extra year.
Maddy said “I love Villanova. That’ll be home forever. But unfortunately nothing lasts forever, and I feel like God had opened a door, and it was time for me to walk through”
Dallas Wings President Greg Bibb GM about Drafting Maddy Siegrist
I asked Dallas Wings President & CEO, Greg Bibb about drafting Villanova Maddy Siegrist at Number 3#Villanova #WNBADraft #WNBATwitter #NovaNation pic.twitter.com/ePnb04nVEu
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) April 11, 2023
I asked Dallas Wings President & CEO, Greg Bibb about drafting Villanova Maddy Siegrist at Number 3#Villanova #WNBADraft #WNBATwitter #NovaNation pic.twitter.com/ePnb04nVEu
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) April 11, 2023
During the Philadelphia College basketball awards & Hall of Fame at the Palestra on Monday Night, they would make the announcement about Maddy Siegrist being drafted and got a very loud ovation.
Villanova Coach Denise Dillion’s reaction to Maddy Siegrist being drafted
Dreams do come true @20sMaddy you continue to accomplish all you set out to do. Incredibly proud of you. Keep shining. pic.twitter.com/LNWzzDAzCm
— Denise Dillon (@DeniseDillon) April 10, 2023
Dreams do come true @20sMaddy you continue to accomplish all you set out to do. Incredibly proud of you. Keep shining. pic.twitter.com/LNWzzDAzCm
— Denise Dillon (@DeniseDillon) April 10, 2023