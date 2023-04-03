Uncategorized

Wings keep Playoff hopes alive with OT win over Rochester

David Malandra Jr

Philadelphia PA:  The push for the playoffs continued for the Philadelphia Wings as they took on Rochester Knighthawks on Sunday Night from the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia. There two teams that infront of the Wings for the final playoff spot in the East.

The Wings got the scoring started by Ben McIntosh & Rochestwer answered back and the Wings took a 4-3 lead at end of the 1st quarter & this was a very physical game & it would be the same in the second quarter as the Wings took a 8-7 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Wings would continue to make things very challenging for the Knighthawks as they increased the lead to 11-8 at end of 3rd quarter but this game would change in every big way as the Knighthawks would rally back & take the lead at 13-12 with 2:25 left & the Wings would answer back to make it 13-13 from Taite Cattoni.

The Wings would win the game in overtime from Joe Resetarits

How it sounded inside the Wells Fargo Center

Postgame:

Wings Capitan Kiel Matisz:

A Crowd of 5,939 were very entertained as the Wings would close out their home schedule & if things were to fall their way, there could be possibility a home playoff game.

David Malandra Jr

