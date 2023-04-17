Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #179 – Decisions, Decisions

Kevin Durso
YWT Podcast

The guys are back with a new YWT podcast episode. As the Flyers season comes to a close, we put a bow on the 2022-23 season with the results of the final two games and some quotes from exit interviews with the players. What happens next in the offseason? The guys discuss the future of specific players who could be on their way out.

Then, it’s time to shift focus to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the guys make their first round predictions and break down each series. They also make their pick for Stanley Cup Final participants and who they think will be the eventual champion. You can join our Stanley Cup Bracket Challenge here!

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Topics  
Kevin Durso

