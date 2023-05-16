Bailey Falter Optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

The Philadelphia Phillies have optioned left-handed starter Bailey Falter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the Phillies have recalled right-hander Erich Uelmen from the IronPigs.
Prior to tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants, the Phillies optioned LHP Bailey Falter to Lehigh Valley (AAA). To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, RHP Erich Uelmen was recalled from Lehigh Valley.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 16, 2023
Prior to tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants, the Phillies optioned LHP Bailey Falter to Lehigh Valley (AAA). To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, RHP Erich Uelmen was recalled from Lehigh Valley.
Falter, 26, fell to 0-7 on the season after Monday’s 6-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The lefty surrendered six runs, all unearned, the outing. For the season, Falter had a 5.13 ERA with 28 Ks, 7 HRs allowed, and a 1.438 WHIP in 40.1 innings. Falter is 8-12 with a 4.56 ERA and 1.266 WHIP in 50 career MLB games.
Uelmen, 26, was signed by the Phillies in January after spending 2022 with the Chicago Cubs. With the Cubs, Uelmen was 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA, 21 Ks, and a 1.370 WHIP in 27 innings. Batters had a .248 AVG against Uelmen last season. He was originally a 4th round pick of the Cubs in the 2017 June Amateur Draft.