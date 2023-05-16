Phillies

Bailey Falter Optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies have optioned left-handed starter Bailey Falter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the team announced.  In a corresponding move, the Phillies have recalled right-hander Erich Uelmen from the IronPigs. 

Falter, 26, fell to 0-7 on the season after Monday’s 6-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants.  The lefty surrendered six runs, all unearned, the outing.  For the season, Falter had a 5.13 ERA with 28 Ks, 7 HRs allowed, and a 1.438 WHIP in 40.1 innings.  Falter is 8-12 with a 4.56 ERA and 1.266 WHIP in 50 career MLB games.

Uelmen, 26, was signed by the Phillies in January after spending 2022 with the Chicago Cubs.  With the Cubs, Uelmen was 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA, 21 Ks, and a 1.370 WHIP in 27 innings.  Batters had a .248 AVG against Uelmen last season.  He was originally a 4th round pick of the Cubs in the 2017 June Amateur Draft. 

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
