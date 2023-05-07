Bryce Harper goes Deep for 1st HR of the season after Tommy John Surgery, Fans react to HR

Philadelphia: It is impressive when one of your players comes back from a significant injury or surgery and that is what is going on with Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper.
On Saturday night the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Boston Redsox from Citizens Bank Park and in the 5th inning, Bryce Harper would blast his first home run of the season following Tommy John Surgery
BRYCE HARPER FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2023! pic.twitter.com/0WeNA4akEr
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 7, 2023
Phillies fans would take to Social media and react to Bryce Harper first homerun since Tommy John Surgery
I don’t care what anyone says Bryce Harper rules
pic.twitter.com/6zRzjNqTzp
— britt (@brittanyanne08_) May 7, 2023
You absolutely love to see it. It’ll be the first of many this year for Bryce Harper. #RingTheBell https://t.co/9ezzQwrfrY
— Joseph Conlin (@conlin_joseph) May 7, 2023
He’s Baaaaaaaaaaaaack! #RingTheBell https://t.co/rdrYGTl4gZ
— Rob Everett (@robev31) May 7, 2023
Bryce Harper is a super hero
— Lauren (@labelle_19) May 7, 2023
Thank you #bryceharper #Phillies #RingTheBell
— Pat from AmblerEOP (@Pat86Bernard) May 7, 2023
I WITNESSED THIS WITH MY OWN TWO EYES https://t.co/cXi3ZqTEE8
— allison 🦋 (@fantaisieally) May 7, 2023
This homer looked familiar https://t.co/zNKUZRqqxv
— Brian Jacobs (@BrianMikeJacobs) May 7, 2023
BRYCE HARPER AT THE BANK GOODBYE BALL #ringthebell
— Dylan Johnson (@theonlydylanj) May 7, 2023
Bryce harper isnt human
— Nicole Yanni (@nicoleyanni) May 7, 2023
It’s crazy that Bryce Harper went oppo with no batting gloves coming off of Tommy John surgery
— Clay Thomas O. (@coberholtzer52) May 7, 2023
Bryce Harper with one arm is still the best Phillies hitter in 2023. This man deserves better. #RingTheBell
— 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐤𝐲 (@WilliamCoslosky) May 7, 2023
The homerun would go 396 FT.