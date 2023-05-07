Writer: David Malandra Jr

Bryce Harper goes Deep for 1st HR of the season after Tommy John Surgery, Fans react to HR

Philadelphia: It is impressive when one of your players comes back from a significant injury or surgery and that is what is going on with Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper.

On Saturday night the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Boston Redsox from Citizens Bank Park and in the 5th inning, Bryce Harper would blast his first home run of the season following Tommy John Surgery

Phillies fans would take to Social media and react to Bryce Harper first homerun since Tommy John Surgery

The homerun would go 396 FT.

