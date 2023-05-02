Can the Philadelphia Union get Revenge against LAFC to make the Finals of CONCACAF Champions League

Los Angeles, CA: As we know in sports, when you lose a championship in another city and you go back there for the first time, there is a motivation for revenge. That is on the minds of the Philadelphia Union as they battle LAFC in the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Semifinals.
The Philadelphia Union came to LA for the first time since losing the MLS CUP Final to LAFC back in November and the Union has a chance to change history as they look to make the finals of the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Semifinals on Tuesday night.
Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin was asked if there is more motivation for the Union to beat LAFC to get revenge for the loss in the MLS Cup Final:
I asked @PhilaUnion Coach Jim Curtin does it add more motivation being back in LA since the MLS Cup Final with a chance to make the Finals of the Champions League#DOOP #SCCL23 #LAFCvPHI pic.twitter.com/X36YrywBVt
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 2, 2023
I asked @PhilaUnion Coach Jim Curtin does it add more motivation being back in LA since the MLS Cup Final with a chance to make the Finals of the Champions League#DOOP #SCCL23 #LAFCvPHI pic.twitter.com/X36YrywBVt
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 2, 2023
The first leg of the semifinals battle between the Union against LAFC, which was at Subaru Park last week ended in a 1-1 draw. If the Union scores a couple of goals, they will move on but if the game ends in a DRAW, then LAFC moves on.
The game is at 10 PM on FS1 from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.