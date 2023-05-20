Phillies

Chicago Cubs (20-24) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (20-24): Game 45 Preview

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to snap a five-game losing skid on Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Cubs in South Philadelphia.  The Phils lost game one of the current three-game series on Friday, 10-1.  

If the Phillies are going to snap their current losing skid, they will have to do it without SS Trea Turner.  Turner, who has been struggling for the past month, has been given the day off by skipper Rob Thomson.  The prized free agent is slashing .208/.248/.354 with 3 HRs, 4 RBIs, and 31 Ks over the last 28-days. 

On the hill for the Fightins’ will be Aaron Nola.  The Phils will once again lean on Nola to stop a losing skid.  Nola’s last outing, May 14 vs. Toronto, was tied for his longest of the season, seven innings pitched.  

Chicago will throw righty Jameson Taillon, the righty has yet to make it past the fifth inning this season in any game.  The 31-year-old is 0-2 with a 6.66 ERA and has not pitched well against the Phillies in his career.  Tallion lasted 1/3 of an inning on June 12, 2021 allowing four earned runs.  In his career against the Phillies, Tallion is 1-2 with a 6.86 ERA.  

First pitch is set for 4:05 PM/EDT –weather permitting– from Citizens Bank Park.  

When: Saturday, May 20

Where: Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia 

First Pitch: 4:05 PM/EDT 

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen

Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

PHI: Aaron Nola (3-3, 4.53 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 5/14 at COL- 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR

CHC: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 6.66 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 5/15 at HOU- 4.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Now Batting

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Taijuan Walker to Start Sunday’s Series Finale on Short Rest

Michael Lipinski  •  2h
Phillies
Chicago Cubs (20-24) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (20-24): Game 45 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  3h
Phillies
Phillies Final: Losing Streak Reaches Five
Michael Lipinski  •  17h
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (20-22) at San Francisco Giants (19-23): Game 43 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  May 17 2023
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phils Throw Away Another One in San Fran
Michael Lipinski  •  May 17 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (20-21) at San Francisco Giants (18-23): Game 42 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  May 16 2023
Phillies
Bailey Falter Optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley
Michael Lipinski  •  May 16 2023
More Phillies News