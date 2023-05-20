Chicago Cubs (20-24) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (20-24): Game 45 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to snap a five-game losing skid on Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Cubs in South Philadelphia. The Phils lost game one of the current three-game series on Friday, 10-1.
If the Phillies are going to snap their current losing skid, they will have to do it without SS Trea Turner. Turner, who has been struggling for the past month, has been given the day off by skipper Rob Thomson. The prized free agent is slashing .208/.248/.354 with 3 HRs, 4 RBIs, and 31 Ks over the last 28-days.
On the hill for the Fightins’ will be Aaron Nola. The Phils will once again lean on Nola to stop a losing skid. Nola’s last outing, May 14 vs. Toronto, was tied for his longest of the season, seven innings pitched.
Chicago will throw righty Jameson Taillon, the righty has yet to make it past the fifth inning this season in any game. The 31-year-old is 0-2 with a 6.66 ERA and has not pitched well against the Phillies in his career. Tallion lasted 1/3 of an inning on June 12, 2021 allowing four earned runs. In his career against the Phillies, Tallion is 1-2 with a 6.86 ERA.
First pitch is set for 4:05 PM/EDT –weather permitting– from Citizens Bank Park.
When: Saturday, May 20
Where: Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia
First Pitch: 4:05 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen
Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
PHI: Aaron Nola (3-3, 4.53 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 5/14 at COL- 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR
CHC: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 6.66 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 5/15 at HOU- 4.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
#Cubs lineup vs. #Phillies 2B Hoerner SS SwansonLF HappRF SuzukiDH Mancini3B Wisdom 1B MervisC GomesCF MorelSP: Tallion (0-2, 6.66 ERA)#MLB #RingTheBell #NextStartsHere— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) May 20, 2023
#Phillies lineup vs. #Cubs 2B StottRF CastellanosDH HarperC Realmuto LF Schwarber 3B BohmCF Marsh1B Clemens SS SosaSP: Nola (3-3, 4.53 ERA)#MLB #RingTheBell #MLBTwitter— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) May 20, 2023
