Chicago Cubs (20-25) at Philadelphia Phillies (21-24): Game 46 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to take the three-game series from the Chicago Cubs in Sunday afternoon’s rubber match from South Philadelphia.
The teams have split the first two-games of the series with each blowing out the other. The Cubs took game one on Friday night 10-1 and the Phillies countered with a 12-3 win on Saturday.
The story for the Phillies is starting pitcher Taijuan Walker.
Walker will be making the start on three-days rest after he failed to make it out of the first inning on Wednesday at San Francisco. The 30-year-old former All-Star has struggled with his command this season posting a 4.1 BB/9. The Phillies hope Walker can show signs of his former All-Star stuff and prevent another bullpen game.
The Cubs will start lefty Justin Steele for the eighth time this season. The 27-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for the Cubbies posting a 6-1 record with a 2.44 ERA. Steele has faced the Phillies once in his career, July 22, 2022, and earned the win.
First pitch is set for 1:35 PM/EDT from Citizens Bank Park.
When: Sunday, May 21
Where: Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia
First Pitch: 1:35 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen
Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
PHI: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 6.35 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 5/17 at SFG- .2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 KCHC: Justin Steele (6-1, 2.44 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 5/16 at HOU- 6 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
#Cubs lineup vs. #Phillies | 1:35 PM/E first pitchHoerner 2BSwanson SSHapp LFSuzuki RFTauchman CFMorel DHMervis 1BMastrobuoni 3BBarnhart CSP: Steele (6-1, 2.44 ERA)#MLB #RingTheBell #NextStartsHere #MLBTwitter pic.twitter.com/MuRzx70Whv— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) May 21, 2023
#Phillies lineup vs. #Cubs | 1:35 PM/E first pitch Turner SS Castellanos RF Harper DH Realmuto CSchwarber LF Bohm 1B Sosa 3B Harrison 2B Guthrie CF SP: Walker (3-2, 6.53 ERA) #MLB #RingTheBell📷 #NextStartsHere📷 #MLBTwitter pic.twitter.com/t2G0tKRofP— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) May 21, 2023
