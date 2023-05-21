Phillies

Chicago Cubs (20-25) at Philadelphia Phillies (21-24): Game 46 Preview

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to take the three-game series from the Chicago Cubs in Sunday afternoon’s rubber match from South Philadelphia.  

The teams have split the first two-games of the series with each blowing out the other.  The Cubs took game one on Friday night 10-1 and the Phillies countered with a 12-3 win on Saturday.  

The story for the Phillies is starting pitcher Taijuan Walker

Walker will be making the start on three-days rest after he failed to make it out of the first inning on Wednesday at San Francisco. The 30-year-old former All-Star has struggled with his command this season posting a 4.1 BB/9.  The Phillies hope Walker can show signs of his former All-Star stuff and prevent another bullpen game. 

The Cubs will start lefty Justin Steele for the eighth time this season.  The 27-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for the Cubbies posting a 6-1 record with a 2.44 ERA.  Steele has faced the Phillies once in his career, July 22, 2022, and earned the win. 

First pitch is set for 1:35 PM/EDT from Citizens Bank Park.  

When: Sunday, May 21

Where: Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia 

First Pitch: 1:35 PM/EDT

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen

Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

PHI: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 6.35 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 5/17 at SFG- .2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
CHC: Justin Steele (6-1, 2.44 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 5/16 at HOU- 6 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

Now Batting

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

