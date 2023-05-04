Eagles

Dan Arnold Reached Deal With Eagles

Paul Bowman
Following their not selecting a tight end in the draft and then their not signing one in undrafted free agency, the Eagles have reached a deal with a veteran tight end.

Adam Schefter reports that Dan Arnold, who spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be joining the Eagles tight end room.

The Eagles have long been speculated to have an interest in adding to the position. While they have some solid players, there are maybe only one or two locks at the position.

In five seasons in the NFL, Arnold has racked up 1,258 yards. He played around 20% of offensive snaps last year and served as a special teamer for the Jaguars.

Arnold will have to beat out at least two of the incumbents in Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson to earn a spot as the third tight end on the roster. An UDFA himself, that should not be a foreign concept to Arnold.

Arnold should figure to serve as valuable depth potentially for the team’s practice squad should he not make the 53-man roster.

