D’Andre Swift to Wear No. 0 and Other Number Assignments for the Birds Ahead of Mini Camp

Michael Lipinski
Via @Eagles on Twitter

Newly acquired Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift is making history with his new team.  The Philadelphia native will be the first Eagle to wear number “0” in franchise history, the team announced on Friday. 

The NFL amended a longstanding rule that prohibited players from wearing the No.0 as a uniform number.  Prior to the March 28 rule change, most non-lineman were required to wear numbers 1-49.  It was the Eagles that actually petitioned the league to make the No. 0 available to wear. 

Swift wore No. 32 during his tenure with the Detroit Lions and No. 7 as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs and the St. Joe’s Prep Hawks.  

Other notable number assignments include the following:

QB Marcus Mariota– 8

RB Rashaad Penny– 23

CB Greedy Williams– 38

As for the Eagles’ 2023 NFL Draft picks, the Birds announced the following uniform assignments ahead of mini camp:

via Philadelphia Eagles/PhiladelphiaEagles.com

DT Jalen Carter– 98

LB Nolan Smith– 3

OL Tyler Steen– 54

S Sydney Brown– 43

CB Kelee Ringo– 37

QB Tanner McKee– 10

DT Moro Ojomo– 72

Michael Lipinski

