Eagles 2023 Schedule Revealed

Thursday was the official schedule release day for the NFL, so teams now know what tests they’ll face through the upcoming season.
The upcoming season for the Birds will start off with them watching the Patriots honor Tom Brady, a short week against the Vikings and then see them jump from Thursday night to Monday night.
It will end with three games where the Eagles play the rival Giants twice with a faceoff with the traitor himself, Jonathan Gannon, sandwiched in between.
They will be featured on prime time six times (three MNF, one TNF, two SNF) and be a late window game seven other times.
For the Eagles, that schedule will be:
Week 1
at New England Patriots
Sunday, September 10 – 4:25 p.m.
8-9 in 2022
Week 2*
vs Minnesota Vikings
Thursday, September 14 – 8:15 p.m.
13-4 in 2022
Week 3*
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Monday, September 25 – 8:15 p.m.
Week 4
vs Washington Commanders
Sunday, October 1 – 1:00 p.m.
8-8-1 in 2022
Week 5
at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, October 8 – 4:05 p.m.
5-12 in 2022
Week 6
at New York Jets
Sunday, October 15 – 4:25 p.m.
7-10 in 2022
Week 7*
vs Miami Dolphins
Sunday, October 22 – 8:20 p.m.
9-8 in 2022
Week 8
at Washington Commanders
Sunday, October 29 – 1:00 p.m.
Week 9
vs Dallas Cowboys
Sunday November 5 – 8:15 p.m.
12-5 in 2022
Week 10
BYE
Week 11*
at Kansas City Chiefs
Monday, November 20 – 8:15 p.m.
14-3 in 2022
Week 12
vs Buffalo Bills
Sunday, November 26 – 4:25 p.m.
13-3 in 2022
Week 13
vs San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, December 3 – 4:25 p.m.
Week 14*
at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, December 10 – 8:20 p.m.
Week 15
at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, December 17 – 4:25 p.m.
Week 16*
vs New York Giants
Monday, December 25 – 4:30 p.m.
9-7 in 2022
Week 17
vs Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, December 31 – 1:00 p.m.
4-13 in 2022
Week 18
at New York Giants
TBD