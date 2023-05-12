Eagles

Eagles 2023 Schedule Revealed

Paul Bowman
Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Thursday was the official schedule release day for the NFL, so teams now know what tests they’ll face through the upcoming season.

The upcoming season for the Birds will start off with them watching the Patriots honor Tom Brady, a short week against the Vikings and then see them jump from Thursday night to Monday night.

It will end with three games where the Eagles play the rival Giants twice with a faceoff with the traitor himself, Jonathan Gannon, sandwiched in between.

They will be featured on prime time six times (three MNF, one TNF, two SNF) and be a late window game seven other times.

For the Eagles, that schedule will be:

Week 1

at New England Patriots

Sunday, September 10 – 4:25 p.m.

8-9 in 2022

Week 2*

vs Minnesota Vikings

Thursday, September 14 – 8:15 p.m.

13-4 in 2022

Week 3*

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, September 25 – 8:15 p.m.

8-9 in 2022

Week 4

vs Washington Commanders

Sunday, October 1 – 1:00 p.m.

8-8-1 in 2022

Week 5

at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, October 8 – 4:05 p.m.

5-12 in 2022

Week 6

at New York Jets

Sunday, October 15 – 4:25 p.m.

7-10 in 2022

Week 7*

vs Miami Dolphins

Sunday, October 22 – 8:20 p.m.

9-8 in 2022

Week 8

at Washington Commanders

Sunday, October 29 – 1:00 p.m.

8-8-1 in 2022

Week 9

vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday November 5 – 8:15 p.m.

12-5 in 2022

Week 10

BYE

Week 11*

at Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, November 20 – 8:15 p.m.

14-3 in 2022

Week 12

vs Buffalo Bills

Sunday, November 26 – 4:25 p.m.

13-3 in 2022

Week 13

vs San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, December 3 – 4:25 p.m.

13-4 in 2022

Week 14*

at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, December 10 – 8:20 p.m.

12-5 in 2022

Week 15

at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, December 17 – 4:25 p.m.

9-8 in 2022

Week 16*

vs New York Giants

Monday, December 25 – 4:30 p.m.

9-7 in 2022

Week 17

vs Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, December 31 – 1:00 p.m.

4-13 in 2022

Week 18

at New York Giants

TBD

9-7 in 2022

Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

