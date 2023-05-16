Eagles Add Charleston Rambo From XFL

Another of Jalen Hurts’ college teammates has joined the Eagles.
Charleston Rambo, who just spend the last few months with the XFL’s Orlando Guardians, was signed to the Eagles roster on Tuesday.
Eagles have signed WR Charleston Rambo and waived T Jarrid Williams. pic.twitter.com/nFi9n1zhGu— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 16, 2023
Rambo ranked 10th in the XFL this season with 430 receiving yards. He averaged 12.3 yards per catch and had three touchdowns.
Although he finished his collegiate career at Miami, his first three seasons were at Oklahoma and his best of those seasons was in 2019 when he played with Jalen Hurts. That year, he recorded 743 yards with five touchdowns.
It was also the year that CeeDee Lamb put up over 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns, so that’s great production as the second option.
Rambo has yet to appear in an NFL game as he signed with the Panthers last offseason and they cut him at the end of camp. He did not return to football until he signed with the XFL in November.
With his experience at the XFL and his familiarity with Hurts, the Eagles are hoping to find something in Rambo. He may have an outside shot at the role of fourth or fifth receiver, but he could certainly play his way onto the practice squad as some valuable depth.
Offensive lineman Jarrid Williams was waived to make room on the roster.
Williams has spent most of the season with the Eagles last season, signing as an undrafted free agent and being released twice but brought back both times. He was on the practice squad until late December when he was waived following his return from injured reserve. At that time, he latched on with the Lions and then signed a futures contract with the Eagles after the season.