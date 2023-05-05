Eagles Nolan Smith is going to fit well in Philadelphia

Philadelphia: It has been a couple of days since the NFL Draft took place last week in Kansas City & there is a lot of buzz surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles as they have drafted a couple of players from the University of Georgia, who are the back-to-back national champions. One of the players is already going to be a good fit with the City of Philadelphia in Nolan Smith.
On Friday, the Eagles held their rookie camp at the Novacare Complex & this would be the first time they are in Philadelphia getting used to how the fans are in the city.
Nolan Smith would speak & get right to the point saying that he is, “A Florida Gators hater” in response to Eagles GM Howie Roseman – a Florida guy who feels weird drafting the players from Georgia.
New #Eagles Rookie Nolan Smith with a message to Gators fans
"I'm always a Gator hater" #FlyEaglesFly #GoDawgs #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/yht5CnUGqI
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 5, 2023
After hearing Nolan Smith say that, you can already tell that is going to fit well with how the fans of Philadelphia feel about some of their biggest rivals in the Dallas Cowboys & New York Giants. Now you can add the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots to the list