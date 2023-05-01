Harper Cleared: Set to DH on Tuesday

Guess who’s back? Back again… Brycey’s Back. Tell a friend!
Just 160 days following his Tommy John surgery, Bryce Harper is set to return to the field against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Harper was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in May of last year but played through the ailment, serving as the designated hitter throughout the remainder of the season into their World Series stint.
The 30-year-old had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Nov. 23, 2022 and was originally given an estimate that had him returning to the field around the All-Star break in July; speculation began that Harper could return as soon as May when the Phils opted not to place him on the 60-day IL.
Moving on to Harper’s latest session of live batting practice in Houston on Sunday, manager Rob Thomson hinted that a return could come sooner than we all had anticipated, as the slugger has proven to be far beyond his original projection.
The team could certainly use their NL MVP back, as they’re currently rank 18th in runs per game and are tied for 16th in homers. Just a few months back, they had ranked Top-10 in both categories. Harper contributed with a BA of .286 for the season with 18 home runs, 28 doubles and 65 RBIs.
With Philadelphia on the edge of their seats, Harper got the news we’ve all been waiting for, as he took to Instagram and posted some pictures of himself, teasing, “Aye Pham. You ready?”.
Needless to say, his return home will be nothing less than Bedlam at the Bank.
I’m told as Bryce Harper alluded to on Instagram, he has been cleared to DH and hit and will most likely be back tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/SWOBrinuZK— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 1, 2023
