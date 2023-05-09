Phillies

London Calling?! Phils-Mets to Play in London Per Report

Michael Lipinski
Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci is reporting the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will be playing baseball next season in jolly old England. 

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox (SHOCKING!) played in the first MLB London Series back in 2019.  This year’s London Series will feature the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals.  The series is set for July 24 and 25 from London Stadium, the home of West Ham United. 

Major League Baseball has doubled down on their international series since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.  The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants recently completed a two-game series in Mexico City.  Paris will get in on the action during the 2025 MLB regular seasons and the aforementioned London Series is set to run through 2026.  

Major League Baseball, the Mets, and the Phillies have not confirmed the report.

