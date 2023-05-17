Mad Dog on Sixers Coaching opening “James Harden is a Coach Killer”

Philadelphia: It has been 24 hours since the Philadelphia 76ers sent waves through the basketball world in firing coach Doc Rivers after the embarrassing way of how the season came to an end in a Game 7 loss to the Celtics in the 2nd round of playoffs.
BREAKING: The 76ers dismissed coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Rivers led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in each of his three seasons on the job. pic.twitter.com/WM0t4LhrAz
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 16, 2023
On the Wednesday edition of ESPN First Take, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo would give his thoughts on which coaching job in the NBA is the best situation between Phoenix, Philadelphia & Milwaukee and would say that he would not go to Philadelphia as “James Harden is a Coach Killer”.
Few minutes ago on ESPN
Chris Russo said that he would not coach in #Philadelphia as James Harden "A Coach Killer"#Sixers #NBA
📺 @espn pic.twitter.com/ew0rdGioBs
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 17, 2023
After hearing Mad Dog say that, it is going to be very interesting to see who is going to come to Philadelphia & take over for Doc Rivers and if can they get James Harden & Joel Embiid to co-exist.