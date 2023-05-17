Writer: David Malandra Jr

Mad Dog on Sixers Coaching opening “James Harden is a Coach Killer”

David Malandra Jr

Philadelphia: It has been 24 hours since the Philadelphia 76ers sent waves through the basketball world in firing coach Doc Rivers after the embarrassing way of how the season came to an end in a Game 7 loss to the Celtics in the 2nd round of playoffs.

On the Wednesday edition of ESPN First Take, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo would give his thoughts on which coaching job in the NBA is the best situation between Phoenix, Philadelphia & Milwaukee and would say that he would not go to Philadelphia as “James Harden is a Coach Killer”.

After hearing Mad Dog say that, it is going to be very interesting to see who is going to come to Philadelphia & take over for Doc Rivers and if can they get James Harden & Joel Embiid to co-exist.

Topics  
Sixers Writer: David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To Sixers

Writer: David Malandra Jr

Mad Dog on Sixers Coaching opening “James Harden is a Coach Killer”

David Malandra Jr  •  33min
Sixers
Report: Sixers Dismiss Head Coach Doc Rivers After 3 Seasons in Philadelphia
Matt Gregan  •  May 16 2023
Sixers
Instant Observations: Embiid, Harden Crumble in Sixers’ Game 7 Blowout Loss to Celtics
Matt Gregan  •  May 14 2023
Sixers
Instant Observations: Sixers Fail to Take Advantage of Closeout Opportunity, Drop Game 6 to Celtics
Matt Gregan  •  May 11 2023
Sixers
Sixers’ Balanced Performance Leads to Game 5 Win Over Celtics, Golden Opportunity to Close Out Series
Matt Gregan  •  May 10 2023
Sixers
Instant Observations: Sixers Destroy Celtics in Game 5, Take 3-2 Series Lead
Matt Gregan  •  May 9 2023
Sixers
Instant Observations: Sixers Survive in Game 4 Behind Another Big Harden Performance
Matt Gregan  •  May 7 2023
More Sixers News