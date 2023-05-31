News and Notes: Philadelphia Phillies Injury Updates

Here’s the latest news and notes on the Phillies injuries as updated by the ballclub:
LHP Jose Alvarado (left elbow inflammation)- Alvarado will throw a live batting practice on Wednesday, May 31 according to the team. Alvarado will likely begin a rehab assignment if everything goes well with his 5/31 batting practice in Queens. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 10, retroactive to May 8.
Expected Return: Mid-June
1B Darick Hall (right thumb surgery)- Hall –who has been out since April 5– joined the Single-A Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday night to begin his rehab assignment. He went 2-for-4 with two hits and a walk against Dunedin. Hall could be activated as soon as June 5.
CF Cristian Pache (right meniscus tear)- Pache could begin his rehab assignment on May 31 according to the Phillies. Pache has been taking part in extending Spring Training in Clearwater and will participate in running drills prior to May 31.
Expected Return: Early-to-mid June
C Rafael Marchan (right hand surgery)- Marchan began his rehab assigment on May 30 with Single-A Clearwater. The 24-year-old went 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs in his first rehab outing against Dunedin.
RHP Andrew Painter (right UCL sprain)– The 20-year-old prospect has continued his throwing program while recovering from a right UCL sprain. Painter has been throwing bullpen sessions from 50-55 feet –or in front of the mound– according to the Phillies. There is still a belief in the organization that Painter will pitch competitively for the Big Club this year.
Expected Return: Midsummer
RHP Noah Song (back tightness)- Song was moved to the 60-day injured list on May 26 as he continues to rehab a back injury. The Phillies Rule 5 draft pick (Boston) has been continuing his rehab by throwing live batting practice in Clearwater. As a Rule 5 draft pick, the Phillies will need to activate Song within 30-days of his rehab assignment starting and keep him on the active roster for 90-days.
1B Rhys Hoskins (left ACL surgery)- no timetable for a return however the Phillies first baseman hopes that he can return if the team makes another postseason run.