Eagles

NFL Schedule Release: New York Giants Set to Visit the Linc on Christmas Day

Michael Lipinski

The NFL will officially release the 2023-24 schedule Thursday night on NFL Network but that hasn’t stopped a few “leaks” from happening.  

Philadelphia Eagles “insider” Dave Spodaro confirmed the Eagles will be hosting the New York Giants at the Linc on Christmas Day.  Kickoff for the NFC East grudge match is set for a 4:30 PM kickoff on FOX Sports.  

The Eagles defeated the Giants three-times in 2022 including a 38-7 victory in the NFC Divisional Playoff round.  The Eagles hold a 93-88-2 record over their rival from New Jersey.  

The Eagles have played twice on Christmas Day. The Birds, powered by backup quarterback Jeff Garcia, dispatched the Dallas Cowboys, 23-7, in 2006. That game included a memorable goal line stand and Garcia gleefully wishing a “Merry Christmas, Philadelphia” on national TV.  

The Birds’ other Christmas Day affair came in 2017 against the then Oakland Raiders.  The Eagles defeated the Raiders, 19-10, to improve to 13-2 on the season and clinch home field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs.  The game was Nick Foles’ second start after filling in for an injured Carson Wentz.  

The Eagles hold a 2-0 record on Christmas Day and will have played the most Christmas Day games in NFL history (3) by the end of the season.  

Stick here for any other additional “leaks” of the 2023-24 Philadelphia Eagles schedule. 

Topics  
