Notre Dame makes Men’s Lacrosse history in Philadelphia by winning first ever title

Philadelphia: The two best College Lacrosse teams would battle on Memorial Day to be crowned world champions as the Duke Blue Devils battled the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.
Notre Dame would make the title game with an overtime win over Virginia while Duke booked their trip with a crazy win over Penn State.
The Big Flag was out as the game was played on Memorial Day
Duke would get the party started 25 seconds into the game & then Notre Dame responded with 6 unanswered goals for a 6-1 lead at halftime.
One of the Plays of the first half was the sick goal that Notre Dame would score from midfield
THE PHILLY SPECIAL!
Philly’s own Quinn McCahon pulls up from beyond midfield and buries his shot!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/uHqYhy2Ffx
— Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) May 29, 2023
THE PHILLY SPECIAL!
Philly’s own Quinn McCahon pulls up from beyond midfield and buries his shot!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/uHqYhy2Ffx
— Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) May 29, 2023
Duke would come out in the 3rd quarter & brought the fight to the Irish, but the Irish would respond with 2 goals to end the 3rd quarter with a 9-7 lead & in the 4th. Duke would do everything they could to get back in the game, but the defense of the Irish was doing their job.
Notre Dame would make history by winning the 1st Men’s Lacrosse Title in program history.
Time to Celebrate as #NotreDame wins their 1st ever National Championship#NDvsDUKE #NCAAMLAX pic.twitter.com/MKvFIfZasT
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 29, 2023
Time to Celebrate as #NotreDame wins their 1st ever National Championship#NDvsDUKE #NCAAMLAX pic.twitter.com/MKvFIfZasT
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 29, 2023
Following the game, Duke Coach John Danowski would explain what he told his players after the tough loss to Notre Dame.
Final Numbers:
The NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Final Four will return to Philadelphia in 2024.