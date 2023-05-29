Writer: David Malandra Jr

Notre Dame makes Men’s Lacrosse history in Philadelphia by winning first ever title

David Malandra Jr

Philadelphia: The two best College Lacrosse teams would battle on Memorial Day to be crowned world champions as the Duke Blue Devils battled the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. 

Notre Dame would make the title game with an overtime win over Virginia while Duke booked their trip with a crazy win over Penn State.

The Big Flag was out as the game was played on Memorial Day

 

Duke would get the party started 25 seconds into the game & then Notre Dame responded with 6 unanswered goals for a 6-1 lead at halftime.

One of the Plays of the first half was the sick goal that Notre Dame would score from midfield

Duke would come out in the 3rd quarter & brought the fight to the Irish, but the Irish would respond with 2 goals to end the 3rd quarter with a 9-7 lead & in the 4th. Duke would do everything they could to get back in the game, but the defense of the Irish was doing their job.

Notre Dame would make history by winning the 1st Men’s Lacrosse Title in program history.

Following the game, Duke Coach John Danowski would explain what he told his players after the tough loss to Notre Dame.

Final Numbers:

The NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Final Four will return to Philadelphia in 2024.

Topics  
News Writer: David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To News

Sixers

Report: Sixers Hire Nick Nurse as New Head Coach

Matt Gregan  •  2h
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Notre Dame makes Men’s Lacrosse history in Philadelphia by winning first ever title
David Malandra Jr  •  3h
College Basketball
Nittany Lions Add 6′ 11″ Sophomore Favour Aire
Paul Bowman  •  May 22 2023
Union
Philadelphia Union ready to battle DC United
David Malandra Jr  •  May 17 2023
Sixers
Report: Sixers Dismiss Head Coach Doc Rivers After 3 Seasons in Philadelphia
Matt Gregan  •  May 16 2023
Eagles
Eagles Add Charleston Rambo From XFL
Paul Bowman  •  May 16 2023
Eagles
Eagles 2023 Schedule Revealed
Paul Bowman  •  May 11 2023
More News News