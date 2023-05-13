Official: Phillies Activate Ranger Suarez from IL

In an expected move, the Philadelphia Phillies have activated left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez from the 15-day injured list. Suarez will make his first start of the 2023 season on Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies. In a corresponding move, the Phillies have optioned RHP Luis Ortiz to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Suarez injured his left elbow while working out with the Venezuelan National Team ahead of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The lefty had a setback during his recovery in Spring Training which led to a season opening IL stint. Suarez made three rehab outings over the past two-weeks, the 27-year-old went 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA and five strikeouts over nine innings.
An integral part of the 2022 Phillies rotation, Suarez started 29-games for the Phillies during their National League Championship run. He was 10-7 with a 3.65 ERA, 129 Ks, in 155.1 regular season innings. Suarez showed his versatility during the tail end of the regular season and postseason when he made numerous appearances out of the bullpen.
Suarez’s return allows the Phillies to set their rotation and solidify their bullpen.