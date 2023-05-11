Report: Flyers to Name Keith Jones as President of Hockey Operations

It appears the Flyers search for a President of Hockey Operations is nearing an end.
On Wednesday morning, it was reported by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff that the Flyers had narrowed their search down to two candidates: Ed Olczyk and Keith Jones. Chris Therien of the Snow The Goalie Podcast on Crossing Broad tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that Jones was the choice and would be named the Flyers’ President of Hockey Operations. That report has since been confirmed by Anthony SanFilippo of Crossing Broad, Anthony DiMarco of The Fourth Period, and Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Jones, 54, had a nine-year NHL playing career from 1992 to 2000. The final 131 games of his career were played for the Flyers after spending time in Washington and Colorado.
Following his playing career, Jones entered the broadcast booth in the 2005-06 season as the NHL national broadcast rights shifted to OLN, Versus, and NBC. When the rights again moved in 2021 to Turner Sports, Jones was part of the broadcast team at TNT. Jones has also been a local broadcaster and analyst for Flyers games on NBC Sports Philadelphia since his retirement.
There have been rumblings that the Flyers weren’t viewing the ideal candidate for the President role in the traditional sense, that it would be much more a visible presence in connection with ownership than a figure overseeing the hockey operations department. In addition to hiring a President of Hockey Operations, it appears imminent that Danny Briere will officially be named the GM of the team, potentially at the same time as the President announcement, which is expected to be made official by Friday.
Stay tuned as this search appears to be nearing an end.