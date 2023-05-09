Flyers

Flyers Get 7th Overall Pick in 2023 NHL Draft

Kevin Durso
Flyers Draft Lottery

The NHL Draft Lottery presents the opportunity for teams to advance in the NHL Draft, with the prize being the first or second overall pick. For the Flyers, getting one of the two picks would require a stroke of luck, entering with a 6.5 percent chance at the first overall pick and a 6.7 percent chance at the second overall pick. 

The two drawings were held on Monday night and luck was not on the Flyers side. While they weren’t passed by any team behind them in the lottery, they also didn’t win one of the two drawings, thus giving them the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Chicago Blackhawks were the winner in the NHL Draft Lottery, and therefore the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, moving up two spots from third to first. 

All teams remained in their projected slots until the Top 3. Columbus dropped one spot to third overall. Anaheim dropped to second overall.

The NHL Draft takes place on June 28 and 29 in Nashville.

Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
