Philadelphia Phillies (15-14) at Los Angeles Dodgers (16-13): Game 30 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies travel to the West Coast for the first time this season when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Chavez Ravine.
The Phillies look to continue the momentum of the past two series victories when they face the NL West leading Dodgers. The Fightins will send Tajuan Walker with the hope he can shake off his previous poor outing. The Dodgers will counter with Tony Gonsolin.
First pitch is set for 10:10 PM/EDT from Los Angeles.
When: Monday, May 1
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
First Pitch: 10:10 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Telecast: NBC Sports Plus
Let's be real you guys only want to see tomorrow's lineup. #RingTheBell 📺: @NBCSPhilly📻: @SportsRadioWIP📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbUut // https://t.co/vgbMhIN0El pic.twitter.com/1VTXL2eCu4— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 1, 2023
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Phillies: pic.twitter.com/BQdZd65l9N— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 1, 2023
