Philadelphia Phillies (15-15) at Los Angeles Dodgers (17-13): Game 31 Preview

Here’s the preview for Tuesday’s Philadelphia Phillies–Los Angeles Dodgers contest in three words: Bryce is back.
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, who was cleared on Monday, will return to the lineup 160-days after Tommy John surgery on his injured elbow. The former NL MVP will handle the Phils’ designated hitter duties until he’s able to return to the field.
The Phillies will turn to the steadying hand of LHP Matt Strahm to help stave off a three-game losing streak. Strahm has been excellent in his spot starter role filling in for the injured Ranger Suarez. The lefty has a 2-2 record and a 2.31 ERA.
The Dodgers will send lefty Julio Urias to the mound. The lefty is coming off a 17-wins in 2022, but is struggling with a 3-3 record and a 4.41 ERA.
First pitch is set for 10:10 PM/EDT from Los Angeles.
When: Tuesday, May 2
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
PHI: Matt Strahm (2-2, 2.31 ERA | Last Outing: Win, 4/27 vs SEA, 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K
LAD: Julio Urias (3-3, 4.41 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 4/27 at PIT, 5.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 HR, 5 K
PHI: TBD
LAD: TBD