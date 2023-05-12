Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (18-19) at Colorado Rockies (16-22): Game 38 Preview

Michael Lipinski
Apr 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) turns a double play against Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies make another trip to the West Coast –their second in as many weeks– to kick off a six-game road trip against the Colorado Rockies.  

The Phils are rolling into Colorado on a three-game win streak including a two-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays.  The Rockies are playing their best baseball of the season heading into the three-game set against the Phillies.  Colorado has won 8-of-10 games including a three-game sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers. 

The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker to the mound.  The righty will look to build off of his last outing, a six inning, three hit, one run win last week over the Boston Red Sox. Walker has been up and down this season and the Phils are hoping they get the better version of the former All-Star. 

The Rockies will start lefty Austin Gomber in the opener on Friday night.  Like Walker, Gomber has had an up and down season for the Rox but has seemingly turned a corner.  The 29-year-old has won three consecutive starts and not allowed more than two earned runs since April 19.  

First pitch is set for 8:40 PM/EDT from the Mile High City. 

When: Friday, May 10

Where: Coors Field in Denver, CO

First Pitch: 8:40 PM/EDT 

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

PHI: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.97 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/7 vs. BOS, 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K

COL: Austin Gomber (3-4, 6.75 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/6 at NYM, 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Now Batting

COL: TBD

Keep An Eye On….

  • Phillies SS Trea Turner has a .167 career AVG vs. Rockies’ starter Austin Gomber
  • Alec Bohm is the only Phils’ starter that has Gomber in his “book.” He’s 1-for-2 with a homer and 2 RBIs.
  • Rox OF Jurickson Profar has a .444 career AVG and two homers vs. Phils’ starter Taijuan Walker
  • Walker’s outing at Colorado was May 22, 2022 when he was with the Mets. His line for that day: 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Stats for Youse

  • The Phils’ are 4-6 in their last 10 games.
  • They’re averaging 4.3 runs per game during that 10-game stretch.
  • Colorado is 8-2 in their last 10-games.
  • The Rox have scored an average of 6.5 runs per game during that stretch.
  • The Rox have scored 10-plus runs three times during the same 10-game stretch.
  • The Rox two losses were shut out losses.
Topics  
