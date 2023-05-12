Philadelphia Phillies (18-19) at Colorado Rockies (16-22): Game 38 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies make another trip to the West Coast –their second in as many weeks– to kick off a six-game road trip against the Colorado Rockies.
The Phils are rolling into Colorado on a three-game win streak including a two-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rockies are playing their best baseball of the season heading into the three-game set against the Phillies. Colorado has won 8-of-10 games including a three-game sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker to the mound. The righty will look to build off of his last outing, a six inning, three hit, one run win last week over the Boston Red Sox. Walker has been up and down this season and the Phils are hoping they get the better version of the former All-Star.
The Rockies will start lefty Austin Gomber in the opener on Friday night. Like Walker, Gomber has had an up and down season for the Rox but has seemingly turned a corner. The 29-year-old has won three consecutive starts and not allowed more than two earned runs since April 19.
First pitch is set for 8:40 PM/EDT from the Mile High City.
When: Friday, May 10
Where: Coors Field in Denver, CO
First Pitch: 8:40 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
PHI: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.97 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/7 vs. BOS, 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K
COL: Austin Gomber (3-4, 6.75 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/6 at NYM, 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Baseball, but a mile high. #RingTheBell📺: @NBCSPhilly📻: @SportsRadioWIP📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/Ped0DUjlVy— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 12, 2023
