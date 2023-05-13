Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (19-19) at Colorado Rockies (16-23): Game 39 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies look to extend their winning streak to five games on Saturday night in Denver against the Colorado Rockies. The Phillies took game one of the three game set, 6-3, thanks to a late game rally.

The Phillies will activate lefty Ranger Suarez from the 15-day injured list, and he will make his first start of the 2023 season. Suarez is coming off of a forearm issue that cropped up during the World Baseball Classic and kept him from joining the Phillies for the first month of the season. The 27-year-old went 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA and five strikeouts during his rehab appearances with Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley, respectively. 

The Rockies will start right-hander Ryan Feltner in game two of the series.  The 26-year-old is coming off of his shortest outing of the season, 3.1 IP, on May 7 against New York (NL).  Feltner faced the Phillies in April during the Rox trip to South Philadelphia. He earned a win after throwing 5.2 scoreless innings April 20.  

First pitch is set for 8:10 PM/EDT from the Mile High City. 

When: Saturday, May 10

Where: Coors Field in Denver, CO

First Pitch: 8:10 PM/EDT 

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

PHI: Ranger Suarez (First Start) | Last Outing: Win, 11/1/22 vs. HOU (World Series Game 3): 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

COL: Ryan Feltner (2-2, 5.08 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 5/7 at NYM: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 3 K

Now Batting

COL: TBD

Stats For Youse

  • Ranger Suarez is making his first start for the Phillies since Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
  • Suarez went 10-7 in 2022 with a 3.65 ERA, 129 Ks, and a 1.33 WHIP.
  • Rockies 1B C.J. Cron has homered off of Suarez, his only hit against the Phillies lefty.
  • Rockies C Elias Diaz is 3-for-6 with a 2B off of Suarez.
  • Phillies OF Nick Castellanos is 2-for-5 with a 2B, BB, and RBI against Colorado starter Ryan Feltner
  • Phillies DH Bryce Harper is 2-for-4 with a 3B and BB against Feltner
