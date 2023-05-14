Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (20-19) at Colorado Rockies (16-24): Game 40 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to sweep the Colorado Rockies and extend their winning streak to a season high six games on Sunday afternoon in Denver.  

The Phillies will finally have their normal rotation intact heading into the series finale.  RHP Aaron Nola will make his seventh start of the season and his second against the Rockies.  Nola earned the win in his last outing– 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HR – against the Toronto Blue Jays.  

The Rockies will start left-hander Kyle Freeland in an attempt to stop the Rockies bleeding.  Freeland has already faced the Phillies in 2023, a loss  – 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 3 HR – on April 22 at Citizens Bank Park.  

First pitch is set for 3:10 PM/EDT from the Mile High City. 

When: Sunday, May 14

Where: Coors Field in Denver, CO

First Pitch: 3:10 PM/EDT 

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Chad Durbin

Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

PHI: Aaron Nola (3-2, 4.44 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/9 vs TOR- 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HR

COL: Kyle Freeland (3-4, 3.57 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 5/8 at PIT- 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 1 HR 

Now Batting

PHI: TBD

COL: TBD

Keep An Eye On…

  • Phillies OF Nick Castellanos is 4-for-11 (.367 AVG) with 3 HRs and 4 RBIs against Colorado’s Kyle Freeland.
  • Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, & Josh Harrison all have Freeland in their “book” with one homer each.
  • Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon, Kris Bryant, and Ryan McMahon have all hit Phillies’ starter Aaron Nola well. Blackmon and McMahon have two homers each while Bryant has a three-run dinger to his record against Nola.

Stats For Youse!

  • Aaron Nola is holding right-handed hitters to a .226 AVG however he has allowed four homers to righty’s.
  • Nola is 2-1 on the road this season with a 4.50 ERA
  • Nola is 4-1 with a 3.42 ERA in 8-career starts against the Rockies
    • He is 2-1 with a 3.96 ERA at Coors Field
  • Phillies SS Trea Turner has a .302 career AVG against the Rockies with 5 HRs, 7 2Bs, 3 3Bs, and 15 RBIs
  • Phillies relievers have allowed 51% of inherited runners to score
  • With last night’s win, the Phillies have moved into 2nd place in the NL East — 1.0 game ahead of the New York Mets.
