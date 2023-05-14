Philadelphia Phillies (20-19) at Colorado Rockies (16-24): Game 40 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to sweep the Colorado Rockies and extend their winning streak to a season high six games on Sunday afternoon in Denver.
The Phillies will finally have their normal rotation intact heading into the series finale. RHP Aaron Nola will make his seventh start of the season and his second against the Rockies. Nola earned the win in his last outing– 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HR – against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Rockies will start left-hander Kyle Freeland in an attempt to stop the Rockies bleeding. Freeland has already faced the Phillies in 2023, a loss – 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 3 HR – on April 22 at Citizens Bank Park.
First pitch is set for 3:10 PM/EDT from the Mile High City.
When: Sunday, May 14
Where: Coors Field in Denver, CO
First Pitch: 3:10 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Chad Durbin
Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
PHI: Aaron Nola (3-2, 4.44 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/9 vs TOR- 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HR
COL: Kyle Freeland (3-4, 3.57 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 5/8 at PIT- 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 1 HR
PHI: TBD
COL: TBD