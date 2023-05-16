Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (20-21) at San Francisco Giants (18-23): Game 42 Preview

Michael Lipinski
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies look to stop a two-game losing streak on Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants.  

The Phillies call on Zack Wheeler to play stopper in this case.  Wheeler is 3-2 with a 3.80 ERA this season.  He is looking to build off of a 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R appearance last week against the Toronto Blue Jays.  

Gabe Kapler’s Giants will counter with righty Alex Cobb.  The 35-year-old is having one of his best, if not his best, starts to his career.  Cobb is 3-1 with a 1.70 ERA on the campaign.  He has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start this season. 

First pitch is set for 9:45 PM/EDT from the Bay Area. 

When: Tuesday, May 16

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA 

First Pitch: 9:45 PM/EDT

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

PHI: Zack Wheeler (3-2, 3.80 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 5/10 vs TOR- 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR

COL: Alex Cobb (3-1, 1.70 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/11 at ARI- 7.1 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Now Batting

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (20-21) at San Francisco Giants (18-23): Game 42 Preview

Michael Lipinski  •  25s
Phillies
Bailey Falter Optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley
Michael Lipinski  •  46min
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phils Throw One Away in San Francisco
Michael Lipinski  •  59min
Phillies
Phillies Final: Rockies Shutout Phillies on Mother’s Day, 4-0, Snap Phils’ 5-Game Win Streak
Michael Lipinski  •  May 14 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (20-19) at Colorado Rockies (16-24): Game 40 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  May 14 2023
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phillies Win Fifth Straight
Michael Lipinski  •  May 14 2023
Writer: Michael Lipinski
Official: Phillies Activate Ranger Suarez from IL
Michael Lipinski  •  May 13 2023
More Phillies News