Philadelphia Phillies (20-21) at San Francisco Giants (18-23): Game 42 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies look to stop a two-game losing streak on Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants.
The Phillies call on Zack Wheeler to play stopper in this case. Wheeler is 3-2 with a 3.80 ERA this season. He is looking to build off of a 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R appearance last week against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Gabe Kapler’s Giants will counter with righty Alex Cobb. The 35-year-old is having one of his best, if not his best, starts to his career. Cobb is 3-1 with a 1.70 ERA on the campaign. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start this season.
First pitch is set for 9:45 PM/EDT from the Bay Area.
When: Tuesday, May 16
Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA
First Pitch: 9:45 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
PHI: Zack Wheeler (3-2, 3.80 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 5/10 vs TOR- 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR
COL: Alex Cobb (3-1, 1.70 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/11 at ARI- 7.1 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Tonight's #Phillies lineup vs. #Giants 1. Stott (4)2. Turner (6)3. Harper (DH)4. Castellanos (9)5. Schwarber (7)6. Realmuto (2)7. Bohm (5)8. Marsh (8)9. Clemens (3)SP: Zack Wheeler (3-2, 3.80 ERA)#MLB #RingTheBell #SFGiants #MLBTwitter pic.twitter.com/a53xj0R2aI— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) May 16, 2023
Tonight's #Phillies lineup vs. #Giants 1. Stott (4)2. Turner (6)3. Harper (DH)4. Castellanos (9)5. Schwarber (7)6. Realmuto (2)7. Bohm (5)8. Marsh (8)9. Clemens (3)SP: Zack Wheeler (3-2, 3.80 ERA)#MLB #RingTheBell #SFGiants #MLBTwitter pic.twitter.com/a53xj0R2aI
Tonight's #Giants lineup vs. #Phillies 1. Wade, Jr. (3)2. Estrada (4)3. Davis (5)4. Conforto (9)5. Haniger (7)6. Yastrzemski (8)7. Schmitt (6)8. Sabol (DH)9. Bart (2)SP: Alex Cobb (3-1, 1.70 ERA)#MLB #SFGaints #RingTheBell #MLBTwitter pic.twitter.com/0Sp2B0VCIl— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) May 16, 2023
Tonight's #Giants lineup vs. #Phillies 1. Wade, Jr. (3)2. Estrada (4)3. Davis (5)4. Conforto (9)5. Haniger (7)6. Yastrzemski (8)7. Schmitt (6)8. Sabol (DH)9. Bart (2)SP: Alex Cobb (3-1, 1.70 ERA)#MLB #SFGaints #RingTheBell #MLBTwitter pic.twitter.com/0Sp2B0VCIl