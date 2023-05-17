Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (20-22) at San Francisco Giants (19-23): Game 43 Preview

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to prevent another West Coast sweep on Wednesday afternoon when they complete a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.  

The Phils’ will hope 30-year-old righty Taijuan Walker will be able to play the role of stopper.  Walker has been inconsistent at best this season for the Fightins’.  The free agent acquisition is 3-2 with a 5.75 ERA, however he is coming off of his two best performances of the season.  

Ross Stripling will be on the hill for Gabe Kapler’s Giants in the series finale.  The 33-year-old is 0-2 with a 7.14 ERA on the season.  Stripling has not gone more than 5.0 innings in any of his appearances this season for the Giants.  

First pitch is set for 3:45 PM/EDT from McCovey Cove. 

When: Wednesday, May 17

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA 

First Pitch: 3:45 PM/EDT

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

PHI: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.75 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 5/12 at COL- 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K

SFG: Ross Stripling (0-2, 7.14 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 5/7 at MIL- 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR

Now Batting

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (20-22) at San Francisco Giants (19-23): Game 43 Preview

Michael Lipinski  •  1h
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phils Throw Away Another One in San Fran
Michael Lipinski  •  1h
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (20-21) at San Francisco Giants (18-23): Game 42 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  20h
Phillies
Bailey Falter Optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley
Michael Lipinski  •  20h
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phils Throw One Away in San Francisco
Michael Lipinski  •  21h
Phillies
Phillies Final: Rockies Shutout Phillies on Mother’s Day, 4-0, Snap Phils’ 5-Game Win Streak
Michael Lipinski  •  May 14 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (20-19) at Colorado Rockies (16-24): Game 40 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  May 14 2023
More Phillies News