Philadelphia Phillies (20-22) at San Francisco Giants (19-23): Game 43 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to prevent another West Coast sweep on Wednesday afternoon when they complete a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.
The Phils’ will hope 30-year-old righty Taijuan Walker will be able to play the role of stopper. Walker has been inconsistent at best this season for the Fightins’. The free agent acquisition is 3-2 with a 5.75 ERA, however he is coming off of his two best performances of the season.
Ross Stripling will be on the hill for Gabe Kapler’s Giants in the series finale. The 33-year-old is 0-2 with a 7.14 ERA on the season. Stripling has not gone more than 5.0 innings in any of his appearances this season for the Giants.
First pitch is set for 3:45 PM/EDT from McCovey Cove.
When: Wednesday, May 17
Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA
First Pitch: 3:45 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
PHI: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.75 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 5/12 at COL- 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K
SFG: Ross Stripling (0-2, 7.14 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 5/7 at MIL- 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR
#Phillies lineup vs. #Giants | 3:45 PM/E 1st Pitch1. Stott 2B2. Turner SS3. Harper DH4. Castellanos RF5. Schwarber LF6. Realmuto C7. Bohm 3B8. Marsh CF9. Clemens 1BSP: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.75 ERA)#MLB #RingTheBell #SFGiants #MLBTwitter— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) May 17, 2023
#Giants lineup vs. #Phillies 1. Wade, Jr. 1B2. Estrada 2B3. Conforto RF4. Flores DH5. Yastrzemski CF6. Schmitt 3B7. Sabol LF8. Crawford SS9. Bart CSP: Ross Stripling (0-2, 7.14 ERA)#MLB #RingTheBell #SFGiants #MLBTwitter— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) May 17, 2023
