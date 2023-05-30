Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (25-28) at New York Mets (27-27): Game 54 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies stay on the road Tuesday night and head to Flushing, Queens, NYC for a matchup against the New York Mets. 

The Phillies will start Ranger Suarez against the Mets’ Kodai Senga. New York (27-27) sits 1.5 games ahead of the Phillies (25-28) in the NL East.  This is the first meeting of the season between the National League East rivals.  

First pitch is set for 7:10 PM from Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, New York City.  

When: Tuesday, May 30

Where: Citi Field, Queens, NYC

First Pitch: 7:10 PM/EDT 

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

PHI: Ranger Suarez (0-1, 9.82 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 5/24 vs ARI- 5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HR
ATL: Kodai Senga (4-3, 3.94 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 5/24 at CHC– 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 K

Now Batting

New York Mets

  1. 2B Bryson Stott
  2. SS Trea Turner
  3. RF Nick Castellanos
  4. DH Kyle Schwarber
  5. C JT Realmuto
  6. 3B Alec Bohm
  7. CF Brandon Marsh
  8. 1B Kody Clemens
  9. LF Dalton Guthrie
  1. CF Brandon Nimmo
  2. C Francisco Alvarez
  3. SS Francisco Lindor
  4. 1B Pete Alonso
  5. DH Mark Vientos
  6. RF Sterling Marte
  7. 2B Jeff McNeil
  8. LF Tommy Pham
  9. 3B Eduardo Escobar
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
