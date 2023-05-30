Philadelphia Phillies (25-28) at New York Mets (27-27): Game 54 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies stay on the road Tuesday night and head to Flushing, Queens, NYC for a matchup against the New York Mets.
The Phillies will start Ranger Suarez against the Mets’ Kodai Senga. New York (27-27) sits 1.5 games ahead of the Phillies (25-28) in the NL East. This is the first meeting of the season between the National League East rivals.
First pitch is set for 7:10 PM from Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, New York City.
When: Tuesday, May 30
Where: Citi Field, Queens, NYC
First Pitch: 7:10 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
PHI: Ranger Suarez (0-1, 9.82 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 5/24 vs ARI- 5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HRATL: Kodai Senga (4-3, 3.94 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 5/24 at CHC– 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 K
