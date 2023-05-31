Philadelphia Phillies (25-29) at New York Mets (28-30): Game 55 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies hope to make it past second base on Wednesday night when they face the New York Mets in the second game of a three-game set.
Mets’ starter Kodai Senga outdueled Phils’ starter Ranger Suarez on Tuesday night in the series opener. The Phils dropped the opener, 2-0 ,producing two hits and not advancing a baserunner beyond first base.
The Phillies hope Aaron Nola will be more like the pitcher that shredded the Chicago Cubs on May 20. Nola struck out ten and allowed two earned-runs over seven innings in that outing. The soon-to-be free agent reverted back to his inconsistent self in his last outing allowing five earned-runs and three homers in Atlanta.
Former Phils’ farmhand Carlos Carrasco will take the hill for the Mets. Carrasco’s season is very similar to Nola’s, a lot of good but plenty of bad. The 36-year-old is 1-1 against his former parent club. Carrasco was originally signed by the Phillies as a minor league free agent in November 2003. He was traded on July 29, 2009, along with Jason Knapp, Jason Donald, and Lou Marson to the Cleveland Indians for Ben Francisco and Cliff Lee.
First pitch is set for 7:10 PM from Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, New York City.
When: Wednesday, May 31
Where: Citi Field, Queens, NYC
First Pitch: 7:10 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
PHI: Aaron Nola (4-3, 4.59 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 5/25 at ATL- 6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 3 HRNYM: Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 6.75 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/25 at CHC- 6.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HR
