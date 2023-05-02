Phillies Final: Dodgers Crush Walker, Phillies 13-4 in Series Opener

The Philadelphia Phillies received great news prior to Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Slugger Bryce Harper has been cleared and will be in the lineup on Tuesday night as the designated hitter a mere 160-days after Tommy John surgery.
The good news on Monday ended right there.
Phillies starter Taijuan Walker surrendered three homers and eight earned runs over 3.1 innings as the Dodgers cruised to a 14-3 series opening victory in Southern California.
Even the bullpen, which had been fantastic over the past 3-weeks or so, came unglued in the California night. The group allowed an additional five earned runs over the final six frames. The Yunior Marte and Kody Clemens (yup!) were the only Phils’ pitchers that came out unscathed.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
LAD B1: Will Smith homers (4) to left center field (PHI-0, LAD-1)
LAD B2: David Peralta homers (2) to RF, James Outman & Miguel Vargas score (PHI-0, LAD-4)
LAD B3: Jason Heyward homers (4) to CF (PHI-0, LAD-5)
PHI T4: Kyle Schwarber homers (7) to RF (PHI-1, LAD-5)
LAD B4: Freddie Freeman singles to RF, Michael Busch & Mookie Betts score (PHI-1, LAD-7)
LAD B4: Will Smith singles to RF, Freeman scores (PHI-1, LAD-8)
PHI T5: Nick Castellanos singles to LF, Bryson Stott & Trea Turner score (PHI-3, LAD-8)
LAD B5: Mookie Betts doubles (9) to LF, Busch scores (PHI-3, LAD-9)
PHI T6: Alec Bohm singles to CF, JT Realmuto scores (PHI-4, LAD-9)
LAD B7: Betts homers (5) to CF, Busch scores (PHI-3, LAD-11)
LAD B8: Miguel Vargas 6-3 FC, Max Muncy scores (PHI-3, LAD-12)
LAD B8: Peralta singles to CF, Heyward scores (PHI-3, LAD-13)
WP: Victor Gonzalez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) | LP: Taijuan Walker (2-2, 6.91 ERA)
TOG: 2:43 | Attendance: 42,137
LAD LF David Peralta: 2-for-4, HR, BB, 4 RBI, 2 R
The Phillies and Dodgers will meet again on Tuesday night for the second game of a three game series. All eyes will be on the Phils’ Bryce Harper who will be making his season debut after off-season Tommy John surgery. Matt Strahm will be on the mound for the Phillies against the Dodgers’ Julio Urias. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM/EDT.