Phillies Final: Dodgers Sweep Phils on Max Muncy’s Walk-off Grand Slam

Michael Lipinski
May 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder David Peralta (6) and center fielder James Outman (33) pour water on third baseman Max Muncy (13) after he his a walk off grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies relinquished a 5-run lead and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 10-6, on Wednesday afternoon in Southern California.  

The deciding blow came in the 9th when Dodgers’ 3B Max Muncy crushed a walk-off grand slam off of Phils’ reliever Craig Kimbrel.  The end capped off an afternoon that saw the Phils’ pitching completely meltdown.  Starter Aaron Nola allowed four earned runs in 6.1 innings.  The magnificent Jose Alvarado had a bit of a “comeback to earth” outing, allowing two earned runs in his only inning of work before the aforementioned Kimbrel outing.  

A bright note for the Phillies, slugger Bryce Harper reached base five times including his first double of the season.  Nick Castellanos continued his hot start adding a double and RBI to his ledger. 

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI T1: Bryson Stott sacrifice fly to CF, Trea Turner scores (PHI-1, LAD-0)

PHI T3: Nick Castellanos doubles (11) to LF, Bryce Harper scores (PHI-2, LAD-0)

PHI T3: Alec Bohm singles to CF, Castellanos scores (PHI-3, LAD-0)

PHI T3: Edmundo Sosa singles to CF, Bohm scores (PHI-4, LAD-0)

PHI T3: Garrett Stubbs bunt single to 3B, Marsh scores (PHI-5, LAD-0)

LAD B3: Mookie Betts singles to LF, David Peralta scores (PHI-5, LAD-1)

LAD B4: Miguel Vargas homers (2) to CF, James Outman scores (PHI-5, LAD-3)

LAD B7: Freddie Freeman sacrifice fly to RF, Chris Taylor scores (PHI-5, LAD-4)

LAD B8: Austin Barnes singles to LF, Outman & Vargas score (PHI-5, LAD-6)

PHI T9: Stott singles to LF, Harper scores (PHI-6, LAD-6)

LAD B9: Max Muncy grand slam (12), Taylor, Freeman, & Will Smith score (PHI-6, LAD-10)

WP: Brusdar Graterol (1-1, 2.77 ERA) | LP: Craig Kimbrel (1-1, 8.25 ERA)

TOG: 2:56 | Attendance: 36,539

Broad Street Baseball “Player of the Game” 

LAD 3B Max Muncy- Game Winning walk-off grand slam, 1-for-5, HR (12), R, 4 RBI

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies are off on Thursday before beginning a three-game weekend series against the AL East’s Boston Red Sox.  The series kicks off on Friday at 7:05 PM/EDT and features a primetime matchup on Saturday night.  

