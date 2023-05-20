Phillies Final: Fightins’ Bust out the Long Ball to Halt Losing Streak

The Philadelphia Phillies used a grand slam from Kyle Schwarber and two-run bomb by Kody Clemens to put an end to their five-game losing streak, defeating the Chicago Cubs 8-0.
Phillies starter Aaron Nola was academic, allowing four hits, two runs, and striking out a season high ten batters over seven innings. The start from Nola was much needed considering the chaos in the Phils’ rotation and the recent overuse of the bullpen.
In another positive development, the Phillies actually hit with runners in scoring position! The Phillies were 4-for-12 on Saturday afternoon. They had two, yes two, hits with runners in scoring position during their five-game losing streak.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI B1: Kyle Schwarber hits a grand slam (11) to RF, Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos, and Bryce Harper score (CHC-0, PHI-4)
PHI B1: Kody Clemens homers (4) to CF, Alec Bohm scores (CHC-0, PHI-6)
PHI B3: Edmundo Sosa singles to short, Kye Schwarber scores (CHC-0, PHI-7)
PHI B3: Stott sacrifice fly to CF, Bohm scores (CHC-0, PHI-8)
PHI B5: Stott grounds out to 2nd, Clemens scores (CHC-0, PHI-9)
PHI B5: Harper doubles to RF, Sosa scores (CHC-0, PHI-10)
CHC T6: Dansby Swanson homers ( ) to LF, Christopher Morel scores (CHC-2, PHI-10)
PHI B7: Josh Harrison sacrifice fly to RF, Sosa scores (CHC-2, PHI-11)
CHC T8: Morel homers (7) to CF (CHC-3, PHI-11)
PHI B8: Garrett Stubbs scores on a wild pitch (CHC-3, PHI-12)
WP: Aaron Nola (4-3, 4.31 ERA) | LP: Jameson Tallion (0-3, 8.10 ERA)
TOG: 2:47 | Attendance: 42,518 (12th sellout)
Player of the Game: .@Phillies SP Aaron Nola:7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 K #MLB #Phillies #RingTheBell #MLBTwitter pic.twitter.com/Fhq8PGabUm— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) May 20, 2023
The Phillies and Cubs will meet in the series finale Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM/EDT. The Phillies will start Taijuan Walker on three-days rest. Chicago will start Justin Steele.