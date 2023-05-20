Phillies

Phillies Final: Fightins’ Bust out the Long Ball to Halt Losing Streak

Michael Lipinski
May 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a grand slam home run during the first inning of the game against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies used a grand slam from Kyle Schwarber and two-run bomb by Kody Clemens to put an end to their five-game losing streak, defeating the Chicago Cubs 8-0.  

Phillies starter Aaron Nola was academic, allowing four hits, two runs, and striking out a season high ten batters over seven innings.  The start from Nola was much needed considering the chaos in the Phils’ rotation and the recent overuse of the bullpen. 

In another positive development, the Phillies actually hit with runners in scoring position!  The Phillies were 4-for-12 on Saturday afternoon.  They had two, yes two, hits with runners in scoring position during their five-game losing streak. 

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI B1: Kyle Schwarber hits a grand slam (11) to RF, Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos, and Bryce Harper score (CHC-0, PHI-4)

PHI B1: Kody Clemens homers (4) to CF, Alec Bohm scores (CHC-0, PHI-6)

PHI B3: Edmundo Sosa singles to short, Kye Schwarber scores (CHC-0, PHI-7)

PHI B3: Stott sacrifice fly to CF, Bohm scores (CHC-0, PHI-8)

PHI B5: Stott grounds out to 2nd, Clemens scores (CHC-0, PHI-9)

PHI B5: Harper doubles to RF, Sosa scores (CHC-0, PHI-10)

CHC T6: Dansby Swanson homers ( ) to LF, Christopher Morel scores (CHC-2, PHI-10)

PHI B7: Josh Harrison sacrifice fly to RF, Sosa scores (CHC-2, PHI-11)

CHC T8: Morel homers (7) to CF (CHC-3, PHI-11)

PHI B8: Garrett Stubbs scores on a wild pitch (CHC-3, PHI-12)

TeamRHE
Chicago Cubs361
Phillies12130

WP: Aaron Nola (4-3, 4.31 ERA) | LP: Jameson Tallion (0-3, 8.10 ERA) 

TOG: 2:47 | Attendance: 42,518 (12th sellout)

Broad Street Baseball “Players of the Game” 

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies and Cubs will meet in the series finale Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM/EDT.  The Phillies will start Taijuan Walker on three-days rest. Chicago will start Justin Steele. 

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Final: Fightins’ Bust out the Long Ball to Halt Losing Streak

Michael Lipinski  •  18s
Phillies
Taijuan Walker to Start Sunday’s Series Finale on Short Rest
Michael Lipinski  •  3h
Phillies
Chicago Cubs (20-24) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (20-24): Game 45 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  5h
Phillies
Phillies Final: Losing Streak Reaches Five
Michael Lipinski  •  18h
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (20-22) at San Francisco Giants (19-23): Game 43 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  May 17 2023
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phils Throw Away Another One in San Fran
Michael Lipinski  •  May 17 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (20-21) at San Francisco Giants (18-23): Game 42 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  May 16 2023
More Phillies News