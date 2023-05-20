Phillies Final: Losing Streak Reaches Five

The Philadelphia Phillies losing streak extended to five games after a 10-1 shellacking by the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday night.
Phils’ starter Ranger Suarez was chased after a sluggish two innings. Suarez struggled with his command again walking three Cubs and allowing four earned runs in his outing. The lefty’s ERA has ballooned to 10.50 on the season in six innings pitched.
Chicago starter Marcus Stroman kept the Phillies off balance during his six innings. The 32-year-old struck out four and scattered three hits and one run during his outing.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI T1: Nick Castellanos sacrifice fly to RF, Bryson Stott scores (CHC-0, PHI-1)
CHC T2: Nick Madrigal singles to CF, Trey Mancini and Yan Gomes score (CHC-2, PHI-1)
CHC T2: Nico Hoener doubles (7) to LF, Christopher Morel & Madiral score (CHC-4, PHI-1)
CHC T5: Gomes sacrifice fly to CF, Seiya Suzuki scores (CHC-5, PHI-1)
CHC T5: Miles Mastrobuoni scores on a throwing error by SS Trea Turner (CHC-6, PHI-1)
CHC T5: Hoerner doubles (8) to RF, Morel and Madrigal score (CHC-8, PHI-1)
CHC T9: Morel homers (6) to left center field, Matt Mervis scores (CHC-10, PHI-1)
WP: Marcus Stroman (3-4, 3.05 ERA) | LP: Ranger Suarez (0-1, 10.50 ERA)
TOG: 2:54 | Attendance: 42,110