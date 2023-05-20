Phillies

Phillies Final: Losing Streak Reaches Five

Michael Lipinski
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies losing streak extended to five games after a 10-1 shellacking by the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday night.  

Phils’ starter Ranger Suarez was chased after a sluggish two innings.  Suarez struggled with his command again walking three Cubs and allowing four earned runs in his outing.  The lefty’s ERA has ballooned to 10.50 on the season in six innings pitched.  

Chicago starter Marcus Stroman kept the Phillies off balance during his six innings.  The 32-year-old struck out four and scattered three hits and one run during his outing.  

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI T1: Nick Castellanos sacrifice fly to RF, Bryson Stott scores (CHC-0, PHI-1)

CHC T2: Nick Madrigal singles to CF, Trey Mancini and Yan Gomes score (CHC-2, PHI-1)

CHC T2: Nico Hoener doubles (7) to LF, Christopher Morel & Madiral score (CHC-4, PHI-1)

CHC T5: Gomes sacrifice fly to CF, Seiya Suzuki scores (CHC-5, PHI-1)

CHC T5: Miles Mastrobuoni scores on a throwing error by SS Trea Turner (CHC-6, PHI-1)

CHC T5: Hoerner doubles (8) to RF, Morel and Madrigal score (CHC-8, PHI-1)

CHC T9: Morel homers (6) to left center field, Matt Mervis scores (CHC-10, PHI-1)

TeamRHE
Chicago Cubs10122
Phillies131

WP: Marcus Stroman (3-4, 3.05 ERA) | LP: Ranger Suarez (0-1, 10.50 ERA) 

TOG: 2:54 | Attendance: 42,110

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

