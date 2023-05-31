Phillies Final: Phillies Offense Goes Silent Against Mets’ Kodai Senga

The Philadelphia Phillies finally received the type of start from Ranger Suarez they’ve been banking on. The Phils’ lefty looked comfortable and healthy allowing two-earned runs over six-and-two-thirds innings of work. The problem with Tuesday’s game, the Phillies offense went completely silent against New York’s Kodai Senga.
The Mets’ starter out dueled Suarez allowing a mere hit and striking out nine Phillies in seven innings of work. Senga’s performance coupled with a homer from Francisco Lindor and an RBI single by Eduardo Escobar were all the Mets needed, New York defeated the Phillies 2-0 in the first game of a three-game set.
Senga, who had walked an average of just under four batters a game prior to Tuesday night, was untouchable. The 30-year-old, who is in his first year in the States, had a forkball that was keeping Phillies hitters off balance. Senga was so locked in he kept the Phillies from reaching second base, which probably hasn’t happened for most of them since freshman year of high school.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
NYM B4: Francisco Lindor homers (10) to left center field (NYM-1, PHI-0)
NYM B7: Eduardo Escobar singles to 2B Bryson Stott, deflected by SS Trea Turner, Starling Marte scores. (NYM-2, PHI-0)
WP: Kodai Senga (5-3, 3.44 ERA) | LP: Ranger Suarez (0-2, 7.13 ERA) | SV: David Robertson (9, 1.54 ERA)
TOG: 2:20 | ATT: 36,236
New York Mets SP Kodai Senga– 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 K
Spectacular stuff from @KodaiSenga 👻 pic.twitter.com/NEJOfO5AC2— New York Mets (@Mets) May 31, 2023
What’s on Deck?
Game two of the three-game series is set for Wednesday night at Citi Field in Flushing. The Phillies will start Aaron Nola against the New York’s Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM/EDT from Queens.