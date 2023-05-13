Phillies Final: Phillies Rally Late to Beat the Rox, 6-3

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper’s 2-run double in the 8th inning proved to be the game winner on Friday night. The Phillies took the series opener from the Colorado Rockies, 6-3.
Phillies starter Taijuan Walker and Rox Austin Gomber starter engaged in a pitching duel through six innings in the usually homer friendly confines of Coors Field. Both pitchers made it into the 7th inning where the wheels fell off, both allowing 3-earned runs on the night.
The Phillies come from behind victory was powered by homers from Alec Bohm (4) and Kyle Schwarber (9) in the 7th inning and the aforementioned double by Harper in the 8th.
Craig Kimbrel shut the door on the Rockies in the 9th, allowing a hit followed by three consecutive strikeouts to earn the save.
The win is Phillies fourth consecutive and brings the club back to the .500 mark with a 19-19 record.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
COL B6: C.J. Cron sacrifice fly to CF, Charlie Blackmon scores (PHI-0, COL-1)
PHI T7: Alec Bohm homers (4) to left center field (PHI-1, COL-1)
PHI T7: Kyle Schwaber homers (9) to CF, Nick Castellanos scores (PHI-3, COL-1)
COL B7: Ezequiel Tovar singles to CF, Ryan McMahon scores (PHI-3, COL-2)
COL B7: Blackmon sacrifice fly, Randal Grichuk scores, Tovar out at 2nd (PHI-3, COL-3)
PHI T8: Bryce Harper doubles (2) to RF, Trea Turner & Alec Bohm score (PHI-5, COL-3)
PHI T8: Harper steals 3rd (1) and scores on a throwing error by C Elias Diaz (PHI-6, COL-3)
WP: Matt Strahm (3-3, 3.08 ERA) | LP: Justin Lawrence (1-2, 2.18 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (4, 6.60 ERA)
TOG: 2:15 | Attendance: 32,038
Player of the Game: .@BryceHarper3 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R, SB, Go Ahead Hit#MLB #Phillies #RingTheBell #Rockies pic.twitter.com/2mSu3KabRi— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) May 13, 2023
The Phillies and Rockies will meet again on Saturday night for game two of their three game series in Denver. The Phillies will welcome starting pitcher Ranger Suarez back to the bump for the first time this season. The Rox will start righty Ryan Feltner.