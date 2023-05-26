Phillies

Phillies Final: Phils Let One Slip Away in the ATL

Michael Lipinski
May 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a home run with first baseman Matt Olson (28) against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley homered twice –for a combined 917-feet!!!– leading the Atlanta Braves to an 8-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a four-game series on Thursday night.  

Phillies starter Aaron Nola took the loss after surrendering eight hits and five earned runs in six innings.  Nola allowed three homers to Braves’ hitters.  The Phillies offense, including homers from Bryson Stott and Bryce Harper, kept the Phils in the game despite another subpar outing by Nola.  

Ultimately, Atlanta’s high-powered offense led by Riley proved to be too much for the Fightins’.  

The loss fell on the shoulders of Gregory Soto, the Phils’ reliever allowed three earned runs in two-thirds of an inning.  The game winning hit came from former Phils’ farmhand Travis d’Arnaud who ripped a two-run single in the 8th inning.  

The loss moves the Phillies to 23-27 and fourth place in the National League East, 8.0 games back of the Braves.  

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

ATL B1: Austin Riley homers (8) to left center field, Matt Olson scores. (ATL-2, PHI-0)

PHI T2: Alec Bohm homers (6) to CF, JT Realmuto scores. (ATL-2, PHI-2)

PHI T2: Bryson Stott doubles (9) to CF, Brandon Marsh scores. (ATL-2, PHI-3)

ATL B2: Marcell Ozuna homers (10) to right center field. (ATL-3, PHI-3)

ATL B4: Michael Harris II sacrifice fly to LF, Marcell Ozuna scores. (ATL-4, PHI-3)

PHI T5: Bryce Harper homers (3) to right center field. (ATL-4, PHI-4)

ATL B5: Riley homers (9) to left center field. (ATL-5, PHI-4)

PHI T7: Kyle Schwarber doubles (5) to RF, Harper scores. Castellanos scores. Braves challenged (tag), call overturned: Castellanos ruled out. (ATL-5, PHI-5)

ATL B8: Travis d’Arnaud singles to LF, Ozzie Albies scores. Ozuna scores. (ATL-7, PHI-5)

ATL B8: Olson sacrifice fly to RF, Orlando Arcia scores. (ATL-8, PHI-5)

TeamRHE
Phillies5110
Atlanta Braves8120

WP: Nick Anderson (3-0, 3.63 ERA) | LP: Gregory Soto (1-4, 5.73 ERA) | SV: Raisel Inglesias (4, 4.32 ERA)

TOG: 2:44 | Attendance: 43,216

Broad Street Baseball “Player of the Game” 

ATL 3B Austin Riley: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI 

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies will continue their series against Atlanta on Friday night.  The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker to the mound against Atlanta’s Jared Shuster. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM from Cobb County, GA. 

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
