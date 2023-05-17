Phillies Final: Phils Throw Away Another One in San Fran

An ill-advised throw by Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh in the 3rd inning allowed the San Francisco Giants to score an extra run, it would prove to be the deciding run as the Phils fell to the Giants 4-3.
Phillies starter Zack Wheeler allowed four earned runs to score over six innings of work on Tuesday night. While Wheeler wasn’t at his best he was not helped by another subpar outing by Philadelphia defenders.
San Francisco starter Alex Cobb only lasted 3-⅓ innings, he allowed two earned runs and walked five Philadelphia batters. Giants’ reliever Taylor Rogers got the win in relief, throwing one scoreless inning and striking out two.
The story of the night for the Phillies was once again the lack of clutch hitting with runners in scoring position. The Phillies were 1-for-11 with RISP on the game and had multiple opportunities to take advantage of Giants pitching.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
SF B3: Thairo Estrada singles to CF, Blake Sabol scores (SF-1, PHI-0)
SF B3: Michael Conforto singles to LF, LaMont Wade Jr. scores (SF-2, PHI-0)
PHI T4: Bryson Stott singles to RF, Brandon Marsh scores (SF-2, PHI-1)
PHI T4: Kody Clemens scores on a balk (SF-2, PHI-2)
SF B4: Joey Bart doubles (5) to 1B Clemens (deflected by 2B Stott), Casey Schmitt scores (SF-3, PHI-2)
SF B4: Wade Jr singles to LF, Bart scores [Phillies challenged, call on the field is upheld] (SF-4, PHI-2)
PHI T9: Kyle Schwarber homers (10) to CF (SF-4, PHI-3)
The Phillies and Giants will close out their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon with a 3:45 PM/EDT first pitch. The Phillies will look to Taijuan Walker to stop the teams’ three-game losing streak. The Giants will look to Ross Stripling to complete the sweep.