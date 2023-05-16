Phillies Final: Phils Throw One Away in San Francisco

The Philadelphia Phillies allowed six unearned runs to score in the 2nd inning in a 6-3 loss to open a three-game set against Gabe Kapler and the San Francisco Giants.
Connor Brogdon was the designated opener for the Phillies on Monday night and gave way to Bailey Falter after ⅔ of an inning. Falter allowed eight hits and six runs –all unearned in the 2nd inning– on the way to his seventh loss of the season.
Giants starter Alex Wood was serviceable for San Francisco throwing 4-⅔ innings and allowing two hits and two runs. The Giants bullpen held the Phillies to four hits and one run over the remaining 4-⅓ innings.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI T2: Alec Bohm homers (5) to CF, Kyle Schwarber scores (PHI-2, SF-0)
SF B2: Wilmer Flores sacrifice fly, Joey Bart scores (PHI–2, SF-1)
SF B2: Michael Conforto homers (8) to LF, Bryce Johnson and Flores score (PHI-2, SF-4)
SF B2: Mitch Haniger singles to RF, JD Davis scores (PHI-2, SF-5)
SF B2: Brandon Crawford singles to LF, Haniger scores (PHI-2, SF-6)
PHI T6: Bohm sacrifice fly to RF, Bryce Harper scores (PHI-3, SF-6)
WP: Scott Alexander (3-0, 5.52 ERA) | LP: Bailey Falter (0-7, 5.13 ERA) | SV: Camilo Doval (9, 2.04 ERA)
TOG: 2:33 | Attendance: 23,819
What’s on Deck?
The Phillies and Giants will play game two of their three game set on Tuesday night in San Fran. The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler to put a stop to a two-game losing skid. The Giants will counter with Alex Cobb. First pitch is set for 9:45 PM/EDT from the Bay Area.