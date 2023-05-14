Phillies Final: Rockies Shutout Phillies on Mother’s Day, 4-0, Snap Phils’ 5-Game Win Streak

The Philadelphia Phillies went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position and had two errors in a disappointing 4-0 Mother’s Day loss to the Colorado Rockies.
Aaron Nola took the loss for the Phillies, but the “L” wasn’t indicative of how he pitched. Nola’s line: 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR. The Phillies defense let him down, especially in the 1st inning allowing the Rockies to score on a throwing error by Trea Turner on a routine double play.
Phillies hitters were kept off balance by Colorado starter Kyle Freeland. Freeland’s line: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K. The Rockies were aided by an inconsistent strike zone from home plate umpire Ryan Willis.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the 6th.
Things got heated in the 8th when Colorado pitcher Jake Bird taunted the Phillies dugout. Bryce Harper took exception and stormed from the dugout and both benches followed. There was a lot of yellings and shoving but no punches where thrown. Harper and Bird were both ejected.
Wild man Jake Bird taunts the #Phillies dugout which brings out a PISSED OFF Bryce Harper. Benches, Bullpens clear. #MLB #RingTheBell #Rockies pic.twitter.com/5hmsHTtTHL— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) May 14, 2023
Wild man Jake Bird taunts the #Phillies dugout which brings out a PISSED OFF Bryce Harper. Benches, Bullpens clear. #MLB #RingTheBell #Rockies pic.twitter.com/5hmsHTtTHL
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
COL B1: C.J. Cron grounds into a force out, Bryson Stott to Trea Turner. Jurickson Profar scores on a throwing error by Turner (COL-2, PHI-0)
COL B5: Brenton Doyle (2) homers to LF (COL-3, PHI-0)
COL B5: Kris Bryant singles to CF, Charlie Blackmon scores (COL-4, PHI-0)
WP: Kyle Freeland (3.16 ERA) | LP: Aaron Nola (, 4.53 ERA)
TOG: 2:33 | Attendance: 30,325
Player of the Game: .@Rockies SP Kyle Freeland- WIN, 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K#MLB #Phillies #RingTheBell #Rockies— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) May 14, 2023
Player of the Game: .@Rockies SP Kyle Freeland- WIN, 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K#MLB #Phillies #RingTheBell #Rockies
The Phillies continue their West Coast road trip on Monday when they visit San Francisco and old friend Gabe Kapler. The Giants are currently second to last place in the NL West. The Phillies will start Bailey Falter in the opener against the Giants’ Alex Wood. First pitch is set for 9:45 PM/EDT from the Bay Area.