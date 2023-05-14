Phillies

Phillies Final: Rockies Shutout Phillies on Mother’s Day, 4-0, Snap Phils’ 5-Game Win Streak

Michael Lipinski
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position and had two errors in a disappointing 4-0 Mother’s Day loss to the Colorado Rockies

Aaron Nola took the loss for the Phillies, but the “L” wasn’t indicative of how he pitched.  Nola’s line: 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR.  The Phillies defense let him down, especially in the 1st inning allowing the Rockies to score on a throwing error by Trea Turner on a routine double play.

Phillies hitters were kept off balance by Colorado starter Kyle Freeland.  Freeland’s line: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.  The Rockies were aided by an inconsistent strike zone from home plate umpire Ryan Willis.  

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the 6th.

Things got heated in the 8th when Colorado pitcher Jake Bird taunted the Phillies dugout. Bryce Harper took exception and stormed from the dugout and both benches followed. There was a lot of yellings and shoving but no punches where thrown. Harper and Bird were both ejected.

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

COL B1: C.J. Cron grounds into a force out, Bryson Stott to Trea Turner. Jurickson Profar scores on a throwing error by Turner (COL-2, PHI-0)

COL B5: Brenton Doyle (2) homers to LF (COL-3, PHI-0)

COL B5: Kris Bryant singles to CF, Charlie Blackmon scores (COL-4, PHI-0)

TeamRHE
Philadelphia Phillies072
Colorado Rockies461

WP: Kyle Freeland (3.16 ERA) | LP: Aaron Nola (, 4.53 ERA)

TOG: 2:33 | Attendance: 30,325

Broad Street Baseball “Player of the Game:”

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies continue their West Coast road trip on Monday when they visit San Francisco and old friend Gabe Kapler.  The Giants are currently second to last place in the NL West.  The Phillies will start Bailey Falter in the opener against the Giants’ Alex Wood.  First pitch is set for 9:45 PM/EDT from the Bay Area.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Final: Rockies Shutout Phillies on Mother’s Day, 4-0, Snap Phils’ 5-Game Win Streak

Michael Lipinski  •  52min
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (20-19) at Colorado Rockies (16-24): Game 40 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  8h
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phillies Win Fifth Straight
Michael Lipinski  •  9h
Writer: Michael Lipinski
Official: Phillies Activate Ranger Suarez from IL
Michael Lipinski  •  May 13 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (19-19) at Colorado Rockies (16-23): Game 39 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  May 13 2023
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phillies Rally Late to Beat the Rox, 6-3
Michael Lipinski  •  May 12 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (18-19) at Colorado Rockies (16-22): Game 38 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  May 12 2023
More Phillies News